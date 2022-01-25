What happened in the final stages of the Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi 2021, the final stage of the last Formula 1 world championship, has aroused a heap of controversy from the Mercedes. The team managed by Toto Wolff saw a success built lap after lap fade due to the entry of the Safety Car due to Nicholas Latifi’s accident and for the subsequent management of the timing of the safety car and the lapped. The fury of Mercedes was expressed in a double claim at the finish line rejected by the FIA ​​and in the aired possibility of an appeal, which did not materialize. In the meantime, neither Lewis Hamilton nor Wolff showed up at the Federation awards gala and repeatedly expressed their dissatisfaction. As the last act of his presidency, Jean Todt invited the FIA ​​to institute an in-depth analysis on what happened in Abu Dhabi, with the – possible – objective of making the necessary corrections. Week after week it emerged that Mercedes, in talks with the Federation, asked – metaphorically – the head of Michael Masi.

But day after day it is making its way there innocent line, which would aim to clear the Australian Clerk of the Course. To tell this background was the journalist Fulvio Solms from the columns of Corriere dello Sport: “In the FIA ​​commission entrusted to Peter Bayer, which acts under the direct control of the new president Mohamed Ben Sulayem, an innocentist line is taking effect. Taking into account that Masi’s work is ‘the most difficult in the world’, as Mattia Binotto summed up, are there really all the elements to deny him trust? “. And he continued: “At the moment the answer is no, so much so that the two possible replacements, the Portuguese Eduardo Freitas and the American Scott Elkins, are now confirmed in their places, respectively in WEC-Le Mans and in Formula E “. Another hypothesis is therefore making its way, designed for “Appease the anger Mercedes“, As highlighted in the subtitle of the Roman newspaper:”A reinforcement of the panel headed by Masi takes off, starting with a new deputy in the person of the German Niel Wittich arriving from the DTM. It would be a solution capable of making Mercedes digest the heavy bolus in Abu Dhabi, which still has it all on its stomach “.