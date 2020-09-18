The publishing sensation, not literary, of the British autumn brings together the delicious haughtiness of Violet Crawley, the widowed countess of Downton abbey, the vulgarity of the humor series Little britain, and the morbid that unleashes any political reckoning. Diary of an MP’s Wife (Diary of the Woman of a Deputy) has been the tool of Sasha swire, wife of the former Secretary of State, Hugo Swire, to vent frustration over her spouse’s truncated political career. And get hold of an astronomical sum that the publisher, Little, Brown has refused to reveal. She She is the daughter of Sir John Nott, educated at Cambridge, Conservative MP and Defense Minister with Margaret Thatcher (at the head of the Falklands War), and of the Anglo-Slovenian Miloska Nott. She was a student at the elitist Eton College, a Conservative MP until the end of 2019 and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and later Foreign Secretary in the governments of her friend, David Cameron.

Hugo and Sasha were part, during the two terms of the former Conservative Prime Minister, of the inner circle known as the Notting Hill Group. David Cameron, George Osborne, Michael Gove, Hugo Swire, and at some distance Boris Johnson, combined the arrogance of the British upper class with certain pretensions of social reform and the air of modernity and youth that symbolized the London neighborhood where they lived. Weekends together, in pairs and with their children, they mixed politics, gossip, alcohol and fears of unfaithful flirtations. Not knowing that Sasha, methodically, collected every night in her diary (two decades of meticulous annotations) the most relevant details. With the added flavor of being written by someone who has been raised to judge everyone around them from an irritating but innocent class superiority at the same time. And to be part of that British upper class with the right to have a say in everything and everyone for whom life in the countryside is a higher social stratum.

“We are going for a long walk with a lot of escorts behind us. At a specific moment, along the coast road, [David Cameron] He asks me not to walk in front of him. Why? I ask him. And he tells me: because that perfume you are wearing is affecting my pheromones. It makes me want to grab you, push you into those bushes and get laid ”. Swire does not hold back when it comes to writing everything down in his diary, which he gave to the publisher without touching aiang comma for them to choose as they liked. Although the following paragraph shows that his words are not so much an intimate denunciation as the natural description of a world in which he unfolds like silk. “This is not a flirting prime minister. It’s probably lewd. But what the heck, I’m so in need of male attention at my age that it makes me smile. There is still hope, apparently, ”he writes.

The newspaper The Times has already published three chapters of the book, which will go on sale on September 24, and an interview with the author, in which she allows herself to be photographed in her bed, with a rococo headboard, reading glasses in hand, the MacBook ajar, a copy of the newspaper on the bedspread and on the bedside table, strategically placed, the book of Alan Clark Diaries, the member of Thatcher’s government who scandalized and seduced politicians of a generation alike with his memoirs.

Swire leaves no puppet with a head. The ambitious George Osborne, a former economy minister, he portrays as an unscrupulous careerist. Samantha, Cameron’s wife, dreams of being a designer and can’t stand life in Downing Street. “David delivers his resignation speech [después de perder el referéndum del Brexit, en 2016]. Samantha is a sea of ​​tears (later she would tell me that she did not think that she could go out by her side if she did not drink a huge Negroni. When they walked back to the door, David pulled away his gin-soaked breath), ”he describes. He portrays the wife of Michael Gove, Boris Johnson’s current Chief of Staff and Minister of Education with Cameron, as a matron desperate to please the Camerons, “hastily preparing all the food while Samantha is upstairs, learning to cut patrons (wants to start a fashion business). And then she asked to have her hair combed! When she went downstairs to her own party she was perfectly relaxed as Sarah Gove kept pulling out plates of fish cake. “

He still arrives in time, in his diary counts, to describe Boris Johnson’s early days as prime minister. “Boris is a good table partner. Shameless. Frivolous. Enthusiastic. Pompous. Talkative. Energetic. We laughed for a long time ”, Swire describes a dinner in which Johnson appears alone, because his partner, Carry Symonds, has escaped to Greece. “Boris is having a good time and does not want to return to his empty apartment, where he will stay awake all night because he knows what lies ahead (…) With all his inner life, with that hot young viper who has laid , with his mental agility … he seems in the end simply someone desperately lonely and unhappy.

Fragments of the diary have circulated like wildfire through Whitehall and Westminster, London’s corridors of power. For some conservatives who have read it carefully, they are a long note of social suicide. For the press, a garden of delights from which to take refuge from Brexit and the daily pandemic. For David Cameron, an incomprehensible sense of shame. He claims that he does not remember the episode of the perfume, the walk, the bush and its uncontrolled lust. For Sasha Swire, the delicious opportunity to return to the limelight, avenge the rare opportunities to rise through the political ranks that the former prime minister offered her brilliant husband, and earn a good sum of money. And with the clear conscience that means belonging to a class in which, even the stabs, are digested with a pinch of salt.