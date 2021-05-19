The Ministry of Agriculture and the Federal Agency for Fishery have limited the right to fish for the indigenous peoples of the Magadan region. Now only five nationalities can engage in traditional fishing, although in fact there are 15 of them in the region. Local residents are sure that the situation can lead to interethnic strife, writes RIA News…

According to the agency, the innovations took effect in April. Stanislav Maniga, chairman of the public Association of Indigenous Minorities and Ethnic Groups of the North, called the situation absurd, since because of orders, people who are not on the official lists will not be able to fish on preferential terms.

“The situation is absurd. Although we are Evens, we cannot count on anything, because we live in Magadan, a city that is not included in the list of traditional habitats of small peoples, “Manigi said. He also noted that after the orders came into force, about two thousand people lost their jobs, which they had been doing from time immemorial.

Earlier it became known that the indigenous people of Sakhalin seized more than 28 million rubles from the state. They filed a lawsuit due to the fact that they were refused to conclude an agreement on the use of a fishing site.