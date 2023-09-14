Dave the Diver It will be available for the Nintendo console next month. This information was revealed during the NintendoDirect Today, the owners of switch You won’t have to wait long to try Dave the Diver, since it will arrive on the platform on October 26. Additionally, a free demo will be available on the eShop later today.

This will be the first console release of Dave the Diver after its official launch in PC at the beginning of this year. Dave the Diver is a casual adventure RPG where players explore the bottom of the sea and run a sushi bar. However, the game keeps things exciting with mini-games and side quests that constantly keep players on the edge of their seats.

Via: Nintendo of America

Editor’s note: Everyone talks about this game and how addictive and fun it is, but I haven’t had time to play it. Do it for me because I’m sure it’s a great game.