According to the official Jordanian news agency, Petra, the indictment included the felony of jointly inciting opposition to the political regime in the Kingdom and the felony of carrying out acts that would endanger the safety and security of society, jointly causing strife, and possessing a narcotic substance with the intent of using it and taking narcotics.

According to the indictment, the evidence confirms the existence of a close association between Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein, brother of the Jordanian monarch, with the defendants, Awadallah and Sharif Hassan.

Sharif Hassan, instead of God, recommended Prince Hamzah; To help them gain external support in order to strengthen the position of Prince Hamzah by reaching the throne.

The list added, according to the local Al-Mamlaka channel, that “the meetings of Prince Hamzah, Sharif Hassan and Awadallah took place in the latter’s house,” noting that Awadallah and Sharif Hassan encouraged Prince Hamzah to intensify inciting meetings with some segments of society.

And she continued, “Prince Hamzah has moved to the stage of publicly expressing criticism of the institution of the throne and the performance of the government, to cause sedition.”

According to the indictment, Awadallah attacked the king’s policy in managing the file of the Palestinian cause; In order to weaken the position of Jordan and the Hashemite guardianship of the holy sites

“Prince Hamzah took advantage of the sadness and anger of the people in Salt to turn public opinion against the state after the hospital incident,” according to the regulation.

The list added: “After the incident in Al-Salt Hospital, Sharif Hassan received a message from Awad Allah: It is H’s time and this is considered the spark.”

The merits of the case date back to April 3, 2021, when a security source said that after close security follow-up, the Jordanian citizens: Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, Bassem Awadallah, and others were arrested for security reasons.

On April 4, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi spoke during a press conference about the security services’ follow-up to the movements of 16 suspects, including Sharif Hassan bin Zaid and Basem Awadallah, targeting Jordan’s security and stability.

Al-Safadi referred to comprehensive comprehensive investigations carried out by the security services, which monitored “interferences and communications, including contacts with external parties, regarding the most appropriate timing to take steps to destabilize Jordan’s security.”