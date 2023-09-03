Bill Richardsona veteran Democratic politician and former US ambassador to the United Nations who later spent decades negotiating the release of Americans detained around the world, has died at the age of 75, the foundation that bears his name reported Saturday.

Richardson, who was also the governor of New Mexico and the US secretary of energy, “passed away peacefully in his sleep” Friday nightthe Richardson Center for Global Engagement said in a statement.

Known as the Indiana Jones of American diplomacy, he stood out for his daring face-to-face encounters with leaders of countries hard at odds with his own.such as the Iraqi Saddam Hussein and the Cuban Fidel Castro.

With a Mexican mother, he was also one of the highest-profile Latinos in his country’s politics. Most recently, he was involved in the efforts that led to the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner from a Russian prison after she was convicted of a drug offence.

“He lived his whole life in the service of others (…), helping to free people taken hostage or wrongfully detained abroad,” says a statement from his foundation. “There was no person Governor Richardson wouldn’t talk to if he promised to return another freedom,” he adds.

