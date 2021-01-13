The new Indiana Jones video game was revealed yesterday through a mysterious teaser. This new Bethesda title will be led by veteran Todd Howard and will be developed by Machine Games, the studio behind the successful Wolfenstein franchise. With little information, Bethesda’s chief marketing officer Pete Hines has claimed that Indiana Jones will not affect the release of Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6. Also, this interesting game could be xbox exclusive, since Bethesda is now part of Microsoft.
With the Indiana Jones title already revealed, we know that months and even years of leaks from insiders await us, but apparently, they did not realize at the time that the Indiana Jones game was leaked by Todd Howard in an interview for Larry Hryb several months ago. Todd, in the company of Phil Spencer, leaked the Indiana Jones game, showing several objects from this famous saga, as captured by the Twitter user, MrAgentStrange.
Indiana Jones game was leaked by Todd Howard
Even funnier, in a part of the interview that you can look at at the beginning of this post, we can see how Phil Spencer points out the Indiana Jones objects that Todd Howard has in the room, while he is laughing. It seems they wanted to show it somehow like Spencer did with the Xbox Series S before being announced, but apparently, no one noticed until its official announcement. It is not the first time that the people of Xbox use this practice to unveil new projects.
We remind you that this Indiana Jones game is being developed by Machine Games in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Now we will have to wait a while until we receive new information about this interesting title from Bethesda.
