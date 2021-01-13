In just two days, Lucasfilm Games has not left with two pleasant surprises. In the company of Ubisoft, we have learned that a new open world Star Wars game, and on the other hand, a few hours ago we learned of the existence of a new Indiana Jones title which is being run by Bethesda. Although, even with very few details about both games, it seems that the Indiana Jones game setting could have been revealed in the teaser posted yesterday.
Fortunately, the Twitter user Jordan oloman, was able to find several clues related to the Indiana Jones game setting shared in an interesting thread. After downloading the HD version of the teaser trailer, said user discovered that the project is set in the Vatican City in October 1937, at least in part of it, since we can see the Sistine Chapel on the map.
The new Indiana Jones game will not affect the launch of Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6
I downloaded the trailer in HD and have been looking for clues.
In the teaser there is also a letter with information related to the setting of the Indian Jones game, once again referring to Rome as the city chosen for this great title held by Machine Games, developer of the successful Wolfenstein saga. Then we leave you with the translated message that is addressed to a certain “Father”.
… Thank you for taking the time to help me… with this written request… I will arrive in Rome… I have been informed that your contact will be waiting.
