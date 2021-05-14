The new variant of the Covid-19 of the India already left the first four dead in Britain while the mutation spreads in the kingdom and threatens its opening, according to the scientists.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called vaccinate intensely and warned that the variant is much more transmissible than the others, at an emergency press conference in Downing St.

The head of government said that this situation could mean “a serious disruption to the British road map”, which was preparing to relax the restrictions that had been in place for months to stop the pandemic.

Boris Johnson also warned about the risk of hospitals overflowing.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the Indian variant of the coronavirus may overwhelm hospitals. Photo: AFP

.Even if they will not stop the changes of the Monday reopening of bars and pubs in the kingdom. The promises of June 21 will be very affected.

The Indian mutation will be the dominant variant in the coming weeks in the kingdom, with serious logistical problems for the health service.

“Faced with this Indian variant, clinically vulnerable people over 50 years of age should get a vaccine within eight weeks,” the prime minister announced at his press conference.

But he maintained that “there is no evidence” to suggest that current vaccines in use “are less effective against the B.1.617.2 strain.”

More contagious

Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, confirmed that this mutation identified in India “is more transmissible than the variant initially found in Kent,” according to his model.

“Now the question in the next two or 3 weeks is to know if it is more transmissible or less than the Kentian variant and what will be the long-term implications in the projections of the epidemic”, declared the British professor.

A sign in front of a church in London calls for people without symptoms to be tested for coronavirus. Photo: AFP

According to data released by the government, the four deaths from the B.1.617.2 strain of the virus, now called the “worrying variant,” occurred between May 5 and 12.

Boost for vaccination

Government speed up the administration of second doses after the Indian variant. “The Indian mutation ‘clearly outpaces’ the Kentish variant and could delay the lifting of the blockade in June,” warns one expert.

The prime minister has said that “at this stage” there are some important unknowns. But he believes that the Indian variant is more transmissible than the previous ones.

However, he added that “it is not clear how much more.”

Johnson also noted that the race between the vaccination program and the virus could get tighter. The government will administer second doses to those over 50 and the clinically vulnerable.

The government aims to speed up vaccination in Britain. Photo: EFE

He and Professor Whitty called on everyone to get vaccinated if they can.

“I believe that we must have confidence in our vaccines to protect the public and monitor the situation as it develops closely,” said the premier.

Following an emergency meeting of the SAGE group of scientists on Thursday, members agreed that increased vaccines would help curb the cases.

While the news represents a new milestone for the virus, it does not necessarily imply that the new variant is more lethal than the others circulating in the UK.

The Indian variant was recently detected in the UK. But the number of cases increased considerably, with more than 1,300 sequenced as of May 12.

The Indian variant is believed to be spreading in certain areas of the UK, including Bolton and Blackburn. Glasgow and Moray will remain at Level 3 amid new cases involving the Indian variant.

The United Kingdom reports this Friday another 17 deaths from coronavirus and 2,193 new cases.

Preliminary evidence provides tentative signs that the new variant is not resistant to vaccines, and those over 60 in areas like Bolton and Blackburn experience much smaller increases in cases than those in younger age groups.

Blackburn, with the Darwen Council, outlined its plans to vaccinate those 18 and older in the area.

A commercial area in Manchester welcomes the reopening, after weeks of heavy restrictions due to the coronavirus. Photo: AP

Will the restrictions be extended?

It is feared that the spread of the variant could make the prime minister delay stages endings to alleviate the lockdown Britain on June 21.

However, the latest statistics show that about one in 1,340 people in England had coronavirus in the week ending May 8, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Means that the number of people with Covid continued to decline.

SAGE agrees that vaccines are needed in hotspot areas to help control the variant.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the roadmap is currently underway. But the government will not rule out local or regional closures.

Portugal will allow travelers from the UK with a negative PCR coronavirus test from Monday. But this decision could change before the news of the Indian variant.

Boris Johnson reported that the United Kingdom will proceed to the third step of the government’s roadmap to exit the blockade on Monday.

Setback for Boris Johnson

This is not what the prime minister wanted. After the optimistic headlines following his press conference on Monday, when he confirmed that step 3 of his roadmap to freedom would continue, suddenly things look different.

The Health Department was forced to issue an emergency declaration late at night in response to a sudden increase in the so-called Indian variant.

So as a mighty vindaloo curry, is the Indian variant getting too spicy to handle?

Sinisterly, the final sentence of the government statement read: “We cannot rule out reimposing economic and social restrictions at local or regional level if the evidence suggests that they are necessary to contain or suppress a variant that escapes the vaccine. “

It’s probably too late now for a U-turn on all the “lockdown” rules to be relaxed on Monday: opening pubs, restaurants, theaters and cinemas, allowing spectators to return to sporting events in limited numbers.

Those long-anticipated and well-received changes appear to be certain.

What raises questions now if the Indian variant is not contained are the changes to step 4, which the prime minister has promised will occur on June 21.

Johnson and Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, warned of the need for extreme caution, responsibility, and adherence to government guidance.

Professor Whitty has always said, in previous Downing Street press conferences, that Step 3 (opening pubs, restaurants and other closed places) raises the biggest risk of all steps in phasing out Covid restrictions. The danger starts on Monday.

