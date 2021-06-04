The technical analysis of the evolution of the covid-19 pandemic by the public health body of England (PHE) suggests that the Delta variant, initially identified in India, causes twice as many hospitalizations as the Kent or British strain, now known as Alpha. Most of those admitted had not completed the vaccination cycle.

This data is the one that most worries epidemiologists in a context in which the growing prevalence of the new variant, which is already the most widespread in the United Kingdom, casts doubt on whether the Government can confirm the general elimination of restrictions from the June 21. But a stronger assessment will only be possible with more data.

The quantity and quality of the data and analysis documents published by PHE is not comparable with that of other countries, according to experts. But the geographical distribution of the new variant affects its universality. Because the central data registry is now primarily fed by local Health Protection Groups (HPT) focused on suppressing outbreaks.

Another effect on the data is that the extension of the tests between schoolchildren and teachers could distort the distribution of the epidemic by age. The figures have caused alarms, which seem unfounded, about the intensity of the epidemic in schools. Its publication has coincided with the approval by the regulatory agency of the Pfizer vaccine for children between 12 and 15 years of age.

The number of infections is doubling every nine days, the number of hospitalizations 25% in the last week, the number of deaths has decreased 5.3%. 5% of those hospitalized (3.7% for Delta) were vaccinated with the two doses and, like last week, two vaccinated people died. The general map is that the Delta variant increases its presence in all regions.