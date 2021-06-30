The Tunisian government extended the nightly curfew in an effort to stop the rapid spread of the Corona virus, after the country recorded a record number of daily infections with the virus.

The ban starts from eight in the evening until five in the morning, starting Thursday. The Tunisian government said it would ban all gatherings until July 11.

The Ministry of Health stated that it recorded 5,251 new cases of coronavirus, and 106 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to about 15,000.

The Ministry of Health announced that it had recorded 18 cases of the mutated Indian strain “Delta” in the governorates of Kairouan and Monastir in the center of the country, in the governorate of Siliana in the north, and in the capital, Tunis.

A statement by the Ministry of Health stated that the genetic cutting operations proved the presence of the Indian strain in Tunisia, warning of its danger to the lives of citizens and calling on everyone to adhere to health protocols and protective measures in order to break the cycles of infection and reduce the risk of the spread of mutated strains.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed that the pressure on resuscitation beds and oxygen beds in public hospital institutions in the various governorates of the Republic amounted to 89.10 percent as of June 27.

For his part, the representative of the World Health Organization in Tunisia, Yves Soteran, said Monday that vaccination against the Corona virus will only be part of the solution in Tunisia, and it alone is not sufficient to combat the scourge of Covid 19.

Soteran stressed, in a media statement he made on the sidelines of the parliament’s health committee meeting, that Tunisia is required to work more to strengthen the preventive aspect and move more towards tightening control over the extent of commitment to implement all procedures of health protocols for each sector, support campaigns in this regard, and urge citizens To adhere to the preventive measures, warning that the country is witnessing a dangerous disorder.

The representative of the World Health Organization said that Tunisia obtained 604 thousand doses of vaccination within the “Cofax” initiative, which is less than the expected batch that Tunisia was expected to receive until the month of June, which was set at 750 thousand doses.

It is noteworthy that Tunisia knows difficulties in obtaining the necessary vaccinations, whether through the “Cofax” initiative sponsored by the World Health Organization or through direct purchases.

In the face of the difficult epidemiological situation in the country and after the closure of a number of regions and governorates a week ago, after the rate of injuries exceeded 400 cases per 100,000 residents, the authorities in Tunisia consider that these measures were not sufficient to break the cycles of infection and limit its spread and are heading to impose a stone In the cities of the capital, the forces of the National Army are used to monitor the extent of compliance with it, especially since the epidemiological situation in the governorates of the Greater Tunis region has developed rapidly during the last 4 days.

As for the Siliana governorate in the north of the country, the local authorities used the army to be able to impose a comprehensive quarantine in the governorate, which ranked first nationally in terms of the percentage of positive tests by 65%, amid hospitals exceeding their maximum capacity.

Politically, a number of political parties and activists were quick to hold the government responsible for the failure of the war strategy against Corona, and the Democratic Current Party demanded in a statement that the government immediately activate the decision to use private clinics to receive Covid victims and to implement a comprehensive quarantine in all governorates with placing all the capabilities of the state in order to speed up buy vaccinations,

The party also demanded to distance the Corona file from political quarrels, adopt the directives of the Scientific Committee, and publish the epidemiological situation in each region in all transparency.

For his part, the Head of the Reform Bloc in Parliament, MP Hassuna Al-Nasfi, called on the Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament, and the President of the Republic to sit on the country’s health priorities.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Hisham Meshichi authorized the opening of an immediate investigation into the political and sports demonstrations and gatherings that the country has witnessed in recent days, and called on the security forces to enforce the law without complacency and to impose the measures decided by the National Committee to confront the spread of the Corona virus.

Al-Mashichi also instructed the Minister of Justice to open an investigation with the Public Prosecution into the circumstances of the death of a security person infected with the Corona virus in front of Ibn El-Jazzar Hospital in Kairouan.

It is noteworthy that the Tunisians circulated on Monday a shocking video depicting the death of a security agent as a result of being infected with the Corona virus in front of Ibn Al-Jazzar Hospital in Kairouan Governorate, after he was unable to obtain an oxygen dose while he breathed his last in front of the hospital door without medical intervention or briefing; Which Tunisians considered a state crime and a major downfall of the health system in the country, which has so far recorded more than 14,000 deaths since the outbreak of the Corona virus.