Anthony Victora retired teacher originally from India, holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest ear hair.

The man proudly sports amazing hair sprouting from the center of his ear, which reaches 18.1 centimeters when fully stretched.

The fact that the record remains in Anthony’s hands after 15 years, could be explained by the peculiar aesthetic that is adopted when assuming the responsibility of being the man with the longest ear hair in the world. It is not a record within everyone’s reach.

For 15 years there has not been a record in the world of ear hair more extensive than that of this ex-professor who He has deservedly won his place in the book of Guinness World Records for the year 2023.

The official Guinness Record Instagram account posted a photo of Anthony accompanied by a caption emphasizing the longevity of the record.

Since 2007, the Hindu has been unbeatable in his category.