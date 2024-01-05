Reuters, citing the Asian International News Agency, said that an Indian Navy warship will depart from the port of Chennai to liberate the hijacked ship, the Leela Novorlik, which includes an Indian crew of 15 individuals.

The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the hijacked ship, “Leela Norfolk”, about which information was received on Thursday, and the Indian Navy indicated that it had made contact with the crew of the hijacked ship.

18 shipping companies had changed the course of their ships around Africa to avoid the Red Sea amid the escalation of attacks on ships carried out by the Houthi group in Yemen, according to what the United Nations International Maritime Organization announced on Wednesday.

The organization's president, Arsenio Dominguez, said, “A large number of companies, about 18 shipping companies, decided to change the route of their ships around South Africa in order to avoid being exposed to attacks.” He added, “(This) represents an additional 10 days for flights and a negative impact on trade and an increase in the cost of shipping.”

The Houthis in Yemen have been attacking high-value cargo ships in the Red Sea since November to show support for Hamas, which is fighting Israel in Gaza, but this time the location of the ship hijacking is different, to be next to the coast of Somalia.

So far, the party responsible for the kidnapping has not been determined.