Indian lunar rover Pragyan did not respond to attempts to restore contact with it

The Pragyan lunar rover and the Vikram lander of the Indian mission Chandrayaan-3 have not yet responded to attempts to restore communication with them. About it reports Indian Space Research Organization.

“Work is underway to establish communication with the lander and the rover,” the organization’s website says.

The Indian Express writesthat Pragyan and Vikram equipment may not have survived the moonlit night.

On September 2, the Indian Space Research Organization reported that the mission’s rover had completed all tasks on the surface of the Earth’s natural satellite and was safely put into sleep mode, from which recovery is possible at sunrise.

The Indian robotic interplanetary station Chandrayaan-3 successfully made a soft landing on the Moon on August 23.

The spacecraft includes a module with a propulsion system, a landing apparatus and a 26-kilogram lunar rover. The stated duration of the mission is a lunar day (about 14 Earth days).