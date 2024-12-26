The participation of the Indian investor Ram Bhavnani in the Galician technology company Altia, owned by Incio Inversores – the holding company of Josefa Ortegasister of the founder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega – has reached the 6.83% of the company, according to the information sent to BME Growth.

The businessman, who at the end of the first half of 2024 controlled 6.8079% of Altia with 4,682,590 shares, is the company’s second largest shareholder after Boxleo TIC (which as of June 30 of this year had 80.9075 % of the company).

In this context, at the beginning of December the firm formalized the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of IN2, a technology consultancy founded more than 30 years ago, based in Barcelona.

The price of the acquisition was set at four million euros, plus a variable amount of up to 3.5 million euros subject to the fulfillment of business objectives in the next five years, according to the communication sent to BME Growth.