NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India increased healthcare spending 135 percent and raised the ceiling for foreign investment in its insurance market on Monday to help revitalize Economie Suffering from the deepest contraction on record due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In her budget statement to parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Setharaman predicted that the budget deficit would reach 6.8 percent of GDP in the 2021-2022 fiscal year that begins on April 1, higher than the 5.5 percent median forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

It said that the current fiscal year is expected to end with a deficit of 9.5 percent, which is much higher than the previously expected level of 7 percent.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the budget aims to create “wealth and wellness” in a country fighting the second highest number of coronavirus infections in the world after the United States.

India now spends about 1 percent of its GDP on health, which is among the lowest among major economies.

Seetharaman proposed increasing healthcare spending to 2.2 trillion rupees ($ 30.2 billion) to help improve public health systems and fund a massive Covid-19 vaccine effort to vaccinate 1.3 billion people.

The government has set total capital spending for the fiscal year 2021-2022 at 5.54 trillion rupees, a 35 percent increase over the estimates in the budget for the current fiscal year ending at the end of March.

The government estimates that India’s economy will shrink 7.7 percent in the current fiscal year, which will be the largest drop on record. But it expects a strong recovery in 2021-2022, with a growth of 11 percent.

It will make it The Indian Economy The fastest growing among the major economies in the world, ahead of the Chinese economy which is expected to grow 8.1%, but the government said it will take two years for the economy to reach pre-pandemic levels.

Seetharaman said the cap for foreign direct investment in the insurance sector would be raised to 74 percent from the current level of 49 percent.

It has also allocated 200 billion rupees to recapitalize state-owned banks, which are burdened with bad loans, which are negatively impacting growth.

($ 1 = 72.8370 Indian rupees)