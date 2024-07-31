New chapter of the Indian GP

After the cancellation of the Indian Grand Prix from this year’s calendar, MotoGP has officially announced a new agreement reached with Invest UP, the Uttar Pradesh government agency that facilitates international investment in the state, for the event to return once again to the track Buddh International Circuit Of Greater Noida.

Three-year contract

The event will not be reintroduced into the world championship from this season, but from next year, and not only that. Dorna Sports and the aforementioned government of Uttar Pradesh, which represents the most populous region of India, have in fact reached an agreement for a multi-year contract which will ensure the Indian Grand Prix takes place from 2025 to 2027.

The words of Ezpeleta

In this way, India will return to the event on a permanent basis for the next three years after its debut in 2023, when Marco Bezzecchi won the first ever edition after Jorge Martin’s success in the Sprint Race: “We are very happy to announce this new agreement entered into directly with the Government of Uttar Pradesh – he has declared Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports – The inaugural Indian Grand Prix was a landmark success and brought a huge amount of value to both MotoGP™ and the host region of Uttar Pradesh, so it’s fantastic that we are able to continue to build on this together in the future. India is a key market for MotoGP™, with a healthy and established racing audience, which we know we can grow exponentially. Additionally, the country has hundreds of millions of two-wheelers in use every day, making it vital for our manufacturers and the sport itself, thanks to MotoGP™’s position as the pinnacle of two-wheeling. We are very proud to be working directly with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to bring MotoGP™ back to India, to UP and the Buddh International Circuit, for the next three seasons.”