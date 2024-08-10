The Indian Vinesh Phogatwinner of more than a dozen medals in international wrestling competitions, announced this Thursday her withdrawal for not having “more strength to continue”, just one day after being disqualified from the final of her category in Paris 2024 for exceeding the weight limit by 100 grams.

“Ma Kusti (the mother of the wrestling) beat me, and I lost. Please forgive me, my courage and your dreams are shattered. I have no strength left to continue,” she said on social network X.

“Goodbye wrestling (2001-2024). I will always be indebted to you for forgiving me,” said the wrestler from Balali, a village in the state of Haryana.

माँ कुश्ती मेरे से जीत गई मैं हार गई माफ़ करना पका सपना मेरी हिम्मत सब टूट चुके इससे ज़्यादा She ताक़त नहीं रही अब। अलविदा कुश्ती 2001-2024 🙏 आप सबकी हमेशा ऋणी रहूँगी माफी 🙏🙏 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 7, 2024

An excess of one hundred grams during the weigh-in prior to the final led to disqualification On Wednesday, the athlete was eliminated from the freestyle wrestling competition up to 50 kilograms, without the possibility of fighting for a medal, and was dragged to the bottom of the rankings in what seems to be the last competition of her sporting career.

The 29-year-old fighter participated in three editions of Olympicsin which she competed in three different weight categories. While in Rio 2016 Phogat faced opponents up to 48kg, in Tokyo 2020 she competed at 53kg.

This year, Phogat was forced to wrestle in the up to 50kg category after the Indian wrestling team filled all the spots in its regular categories.

Three brilliant matches, including a win over Tokyo 2020 champion Susaki Yui, took Phogat to the final, making her the first Indian woman to challenge for wrestling gold.

But ultimately he was unable to meet this milestone.after exceeding the minimum weight during the weigh-in, despite the countless efforts made the night before by his trainers, which included cutting his hair and shortening his clothes.

According to Indian media, Phogat appealed against her disqualification to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), asking to be awarded a shared silver medal.. The CAS is expected to announce its verdict later this Thursday.

Vinesh Phogat, one of the greatest Indian wrestlers of all time, has three Commonwealth Games gold medals, two World Championship bronzes and two Asian Games medals – one gold and one bronze – among other international achievements.

Haircuts and clothes, attempts to lose 100 grams

Haircuts and clothing cuts were among the attempts made by the technical team of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat to ensure that she met the weight requirements necessary to compete in the Olympic Games, which proved impossible after she was 100 grams over the 50 kilos required for her category.

We tried every drastic measure possible, such as cutting his hair and shortening his clothes. Despite this, we were unable to reach that 50kg weight class.

“Vinesh participated in three fights and to avoid dehydration he had to take a certain amount of water. We found that her weight after the fights had increased more than normal and the normal process of weight reduction was initiated, which always worked for her. Sometimes there is the factor of rebound weight gain after a fight,” the fighter’s nutritionist Dinshaw Paudiwala said in a video released by the IOA.

“We tried every drastic measure possible, like cutting her hair and shortening her clothes. Despite this, we were unable to reach that 50kg weight category,” he added.

