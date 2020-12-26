The Indian Air Force on Saturday tweeted a picture of a MiG-29 flying from its official Twitter handle and asked users to give captions for it. In response, users gave captions more than one. Someone wrote what would be a bigger caption in the name of the Indian Air Force, then someone wrote the eagle – The King of Indian Airspace. The Air Force has promised to retweet the tweet giving the best caption on Monday.

This picture of the MiG-29 has been taken by Wing Commander Indranil Nandi. Some interesting captions of users have come on Air Force’s tweet. You can also write a captive caption for this great picture.

A user named Pradyuman wrote, ‘What caption would be better than your caption? ‘Nabhah Sprisham Deeptam’. Actually, Nabhah Sprishnam Deeptam i.e. Touch the Sky with Glory is also the motto of Indian Air Force.

A user named Defense Decode wrote, “The roar of my augmenters is enough to instill fear in the enemies.”

Another Twitter user gave the caption, ‘You have to be good to get us. You have to be fast to catch us but to beat us …. You are joking. ‘

A Twitter user named Maverick Bharat gave the caption, ‘Baaz: The King of Indian Airspace ..’

Twitter users are giving an interesting caption on the picture from their side.