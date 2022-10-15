The index of criminal reports in Dubai, during the third quarter of this year, decreased by 65%, compared to the same period last year, according to statistics that the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, was briefed on, while presiding over the assessment meeting of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation. In the presence of his assistant for criminal investigation affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansoori.

Al-Marri noted the efforts made by the work teams of the General Department of Criminal Investigation to arrest the perpetrators of crimes in record time and with high professionalism, and their efforts to maintain security and raise the level of safety in the emirate, which contributed to a 65% decrease in criminal reports in the third quarter of this year. , compared to the same period last year.

Al-Marri discussed the achievements made by the General Department of Investigation in the context of implementing the development plans and the strategy applied to achieve the desired goals and indicators in reducing alarming crime rates, quickly dealing with reports, and reducing crimes in the jurisdictions.

He listened to an explanation of the most important issues that were dealt with, the reasons that led to the decrease in crime, in cooperation with police stations, and the mechanism for predicting crime through the use of artificial intelligence techniques.