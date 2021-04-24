The index of cases adjudicated by the courts of first instance in Dubai increased during the past year, despite the circumstances and repercussions of the spread of the Corona pandemic, and the closure period associated with the national sterilization program, as it decided on 108% of the cases traded with it, compared to 107% in 2019 and compared to 91%. Only in 2018.

The annual performance index of Dubai courts revealed a high rate of “accuracy of support judgments”, which are the judgments that were challenged, but were upheld in subsequent litigation stages, reaching 84.8% last year, compared to 82.5% in 2019, and the same rate in 2018.

While the average period of registered cases in Dubai Courts of First Instance, from the first hearing until the issuance of the verdict, was 80 days during the past year, compared to 83 days in 2019 and 91 days in 2018.

The percentage of cases traded for more than one year was estimated at 0.4% during the past year, compared to 0.5% in the years 2018 and 2019.

Dubai Courts revealed that the results achieved during the first half of last year specifically reflect the judgment of the effort exerted under conditions that are the most difficult and harsh in the world, as they maintained 84% of their performance during the first six months of 2020, which witnessed the peak of the pandemic’s spread and disruption. Many public services in different countries of the world.

She explained that the courts of first instance recorded 11,837 cases during the first half of last year, compared to 13,739 cases in the first half of 2019, thus maintaining a performance rate of 86% despite the difficult circumstances.

The courts of first instance issued 12,147 judgments in the aforementioned period of 2020 compared to 15,594 judgments they issued in the first half of 2019, but in return they achieved better rates in the average time of judgment, as the judges took the opportunity to consider their claims, and it reached The average judgment time from the date of filing the lawsuit is 104 days, in the first half of 2020, compared to 120 days in the first half of 2019.

In addition, Dubai Courts recorded an increase in the Emiratisation index last year, in line with the general directions of the state to give this issue special importance. Last year, it recorded 84% of the percentage of the Emiratisation index, compared to 81% during 2019, and it also achieved 100% in the categories. Leadership, recorded an increase in the Judicial Authority Localization Index by 44% compared to 39% the year before last.

Dubai Courts reported that despite the exceptional circumstances in 2020, which led to an increase in the general job turnover rate in search of better opportunities, the courts maintained a distinguished record in the job turnover index for their Emirati cadres, as it decreased by 1.6 percentage points, to reach a percentage Only 0.8%, which reflects the department’s success in gaining more institutional loyalty.

Dubai Courts attributed the positive results achieved over the past year to enhancing employee comfort and achieving justice among them.

Happiness Ambassadors

Dubai Courts revealed the formation of a team of Positive Happiness Ambassadors at the level of Dubai Courts, which includes employees from all organizational units and job categories, pointing out that this team visited Dubai Courts employees at their workplaces, to find out their needs and achieve close contact with them in order to enhance happiness and health Mental.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

