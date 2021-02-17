Francisco Luzón, founder of the Luzón Foundation, in a file image. LUZÓN FOUNDATION / Europa Press

This Monday Francisco Luzón left us. It was somewhat expected news, and yet his death has taken us all, even those closest to him, by surprise. So indestructible we all considered him after he outwitted his terrible disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), for almost seven years.

Many will remember Francisco Luzón (Paco para todos) as the character of great relevance in the economic and financial world who for more than 40 years held privileged positions in the economic world, in addition to other relevant endeavors within the field of culture and education. that are well known. Although his greatest pride was the titles of favorite son of Castilla-La Mancha and its town, El Cañavate, where he was born and where he wanted his ashes to rest.

Since seven years ago he was diagnosed with the disease, his figure has taken on another new and more relevant dimension, much more interesting, much more humanly powerful and influential and much more supportive. Paco decided to travel this path (The trip is the reward, he titled his autobiographical book) with his companions with ALS and supported by his wife and children. He decided that ALS sufferers would stop being invisible, that the grip of this incurable and implacable disease be known, generate a stream of interest, knowledge and public support, and provoke respect for those who suffer from it and their families, professionals and caregivers who work hard every day.

Paco was a self-made man, from an implacable self-demand and demand from others. Anyone who has known him knows that that was always his obsession: to be able to give back what he received, to be worthy of the help of his parents and his sisters, who allowed the son of a worker, the humble boy who left El Cañavate for Bilbao At night, when he was five years old, on the back of a mule, to get where he arrived, without being from Neguri, as he used to say.

Since the disease was detected, Paco showed all his greatness. Resigning yourself is losing forever, he told us, and that is why he got ready to fight to transform reality and help others to defeat ALS, a cruel, expensive disease capable of ruining the life of the patient and that of all around you. A disease that they call rare, but that affects thousands of people, for which the health system is not prepared or organized, nor are there enough funds to investigate and whose direct responsibility usually falls on families, who are powerless and overwhelmed.

With that passion for life and others, he was encouraged, with his strong will and resources, to create in 2016, together with his wife Maria José, his children Fran, Estíbaliz and Irache, and a group of specialists and friends, the Foundation, now fully established, which aims to promote the ALS community, serve the sick and their families efficiently and promote research to try, at least, to chronify it and, eventually, one day achieve its cure.

Rest in peace Paco Luzón, a good and intelligent person who honored us with his friendship, and from whom we have all learned many things, in particular solidarity, resistance and continuous self-demand.

Carmelo Angulo Y Fernando Escribano They are patrons of the Luzón Foundation.