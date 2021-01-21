Julio César Falcioni’s second stage as coach of Independiente began. A few hours ago details were defined and in the run-up to the return of training -this Friday-, the team of Rojo went through Villa Domínico to swab to attend the first practice after ten days of vacation once the results are in.

The Emperor, who will seal his link with the Avellaneda institution until December 2021, was already confirmed this Thursday by the club’s social networks and will be presented to the players when they return to work.

Along with the 64-year-old coach will be Pedro Damián Monzón, an old emblem of the Avellaneda club, who will be his main field assistant.

After the departure of Lucas Pusineri, the rush to close a technical director before starting the preseason was key. The leadership of Independiente had Hernán Crespo as its main candidate.

But the former striker is facing the final of the South American Cup with Defense and Justice this Saturday and they decided not to wait for him. Thus the things, the selection of the coach took a surprise turn and the arrival of Falcioni was quickly agreed.