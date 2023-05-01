The independence list headed by the former president of this overseas community, Oscar Temaru, won the second round of the territorial elections in French Polynesia, as confirmed on Monday by the French Ministry of the Interior.

The list Tavini huiraatira reports the territorial elections in Polynésie Française et devra élire le futur président de l’archipel. Avec Jean-François Carenco, nous félicitons Oscar Temaru et Moetai Brotherson pour leur victoire. — Gerald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) May 1, 2023



With 44.2% of the votes compared to 38.5% on the list of outgoing president Édouard Fritch -according to the provisional results published by the High Commissioner of the Republic- the independence party obtained an absolute majority of 57 seats in the Assembly Territorial and has a stable majority to govern this community in the South Pacific for the next five years.

This victory puts the independentistas in a position of strength to negotiate with the French government a process of decolonization and a referendum on self-determination.

Paris recognizes the vote for “change”

“Polynesians have voted for the change. The Government takes note of this democratic election,” Gérald Darmanin reacted on Twitter. “We will work with the new elected majority with commitment and rigor to continue improving the daily lives of our Polynesian citizens.”

The third list, that of the former autonomist vice president Nuihau Laurey, obtained 17.1% of the votes, according to the count published by the High Commissioner on its website.

Oscar Temaru’s Tavini Huiraatira party, which is due to present deputy Moetai Brotherson as president of the future government on May 10, benefited from a large part of the carried-over votes from the parties eliminated in the first round on April 16, which they campaigned against the outgoing president.

His list won with 34.9% compared to 30.46% for Édouard Fritch’s autonomist list and 14.53% for Nuihau Laurey’s other autonomist list.

Clearly defeated, Édouard Fritch, 71, was punished at the polls for his government’s miscommunication during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inflation, one of the causes of Fritch’s defeat

Despite a fairly positive economic balance, a part of public opinion also reproaches the outgoing president Édouard Fritch for the high inflation suffered in Polynesia in 2022 (8.5%), after introducing a new VAT to preserve local social security .

Moetai Brotherson, 51, campaigned on the abolition of this tax and, more generally, on purchasing power. Brotherson did not speak much of independence and knew how to attract beyond this electorate, capitalizing on the rejection of Édouard Fritch.

The independence party had already won the three deputy seats assigned to Polynesia in the June 2022 legislative elections, inflicting the severest defeat in its history on the autonomists in these elections.

Introduced in 2013 to end the political instability that has plagued Polynesia since 2004, the voting system grants a hefty bonus to the first-place list, guaranteeing it three-quarters of the seats.

