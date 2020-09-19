The entire scientific community is focused on search for a vaccine that kills the coronavirus and thus return to the ‘old normality’. Laboratories around the world are trying to figure out how to curb SARS-CoV-2, although there are others, many, who do it on their own.

This is the case, for example, of Rapid Deployment Vaccine Collaborative (RaDVaC), which they develop on their own and they test themselves on home-made vaccine projects, without any type of regulation or control by the estates.

At the head of this organization is Preston Estep, specialist in the human genome, and George Church, famous geneticist at Harvard University. In July they confirmed that they had administered a product that they had made themselves and that could be the future vaccine against coronavirus. A vaccine that, according to their website, consists of synthetic peptides that mimic those of the coronavirus and is designed to elicit a global immune response.

Scientists concern

These facts that caused a strong concern in the scientific community, which ensure that can be a “real risk”. Therefore, there are several who have claimed, in an article published in the magazine Science, a control and regulation of these DIY vaccines (“Do it yourself; do it yourself”) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Christi Guerrini, one of the signatories of the request, warns the SINC agency of the danger of this type of project. “There are unfortunate examples of people who are willing to try untried and unproven remedies, who harm themselves and others in the process. “

In the same way, they can put other people at risk, by believe they have developed an immunity to the virus, which could make them “not adopt the appropriate preventive measures, such as the use of a mask.”

The researcher also highlights the difference between traditional tests and those that are carried out independently. “It involves a home development, an evolution protocol, and unclear plans for collecting and analyzing outcome data, which contrasts with the traditional routes, in which controlled trials with well-defined criteria are required. “A fact that, he assures, could lead to a mistrust of the people towards the “vaccines against the coronavirus that are being developed in accordance with established standards. “

Anti-vaccines

Regarding a possible breakdown of confidence in the population’s vaccines, Josep Lobera, a sociologist at the Autonomous University of Madrid, acknowledges that “science plays a good part of its credibility. Controls to ensure that no limits are crossed that damage the ethics of research“.

The increasingly widespread anti-vaccine movement could take advantage of any missteps of vaccines that follow official agency guidelines. “You see? We told you! You can’t trust science.” It is what, according to Lobera, could happen.