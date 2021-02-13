The British newspaper The Independent apologized to Roman Abramovich for the publication, which said that sanctions should be imposed against the Russian billionaire.

The publication reported that it “erroneously published the statements” of the head of regional headquarters Alexei Navalny (founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Leonid Volkov that Abramovich is “a porter of suitcases with President Putin’s illegal wealth.” Abramovich’s representatives said there was no basis for such allegations, the text says.

The Independent will also make a donation to the billionaire’s chosen charity and reimburse his legal fees.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Foundation asked American leader Joe Biden to take restrictive measures against 35 high-ranking Russians close to President Vladimir Putin: businessman Roman Abramovich, head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, head of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov and others. Some of the list is already under US sanctions, the statement said.