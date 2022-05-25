On May 24, EL TIEMPO published an article called ‘Independence waves put the world order in check’which develops how the most prominent separatist movements work in some countries around the world and what their impact is both internally and externally.

In one of the sections the Catalan independence movement is mentionedwhich saw its peak in 2017 after a unilateral declaration of independence was approved and a referendum was held in which 90 percent of the votes were ‘yes’ for self-determination.

In 2017 around 43% of the Catalan population voted in an independence referendum in which around 90% of the voters said “yes” to separation from Spain.

However, the referendum and the signing of the law were declared unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court of Spain. In this regard, Mauricio Jaramillo, master’s degree in Geopolitics from the University of Paris and professor at the Universidad del Rosario, stated that “In Spain, independence is expressly prohibited”.

At the same time, it is pointed out in the article that this “normative blockade” makes different movements take the path of violence to strengthen the fight for their ideals, as would be the case of the terrorist group ETA in the Basque Country or Euskal Herria region.

In this regard, the Spanish ambassador in Colombia, Joaquín de Arístegui, stated that, contrary to what the text says, “in Spain there is no prohibition, obstruction or regulatory blockade”.

According to the diplomat, Spanish democracy is one of the most progressive in terms of decentralization, which is why parties declared as pro-independence or nationalist participate normally since the entry into force of the most recent Constitution, since 1978.

“In our legal system, the legally constituted parties, how could it be otherwise, have the right to defend and disseminate their ideas, including those of independencebut with a single and fundamental condition: to do it always respecting the Law”, affirms Arístegui.

DIEGO STACEY SALAZAR

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

On Twitter: @diego_stacey