Politics is a neat field to apply that of making a virtue of necessity and it is for this that Junts and ERC are preparing after the fiasco in managing to govern in the Barcelona City Council. The appointment of 23-J is still there and there is no time for more. Of the shock Initial – “That they all darn you”, said an affected (and untied) Xavier Trias – in the direction of both formations the shared idea begins to be accepted that the way in which the unwritten agreement between PSC, commons and PP was conceived It not only portrays them but it is May water for an electoral campaign where everyone offers themselves as the “useful vote” for independence. The widely repeated idea in Junts and ERC that the final decision on the Consistory was decided in Madrid and not in the Catalan capital and with this they seek to rearm the most traditional of the pro-independence discourses.

Despite adding less support than socialists, common and popular, the independence movement has turned to discredit the agreement. “This is an operation of the sewers of the State against Barcelona,” the leader of Esquerra, Oriol Junqueras, has assured on Twitter. “The only ones who can prevent these pacts of shame that we have now lived through, but also four years ago [cuando los votos de Manuel Valls a Ada Colau impidieron a Ernest Maragall ser alcalde], is the citizenry as a whole with their votes”, he added. Trias, without an organic position in Junts, has participated this Sunday in the National Council that validated the electoral lists and is on the same path as ERC: “We have to tell them that enough is enough. We are not willing to be humiliated and mistreated and make us more dependent every day”, he stated.

In the ranks of the two parties, the outcome of the mayoralty of Barcelona has been experienced with great pain, which since Saturday has been held by the socialist Jaume Collboni. The PSC has asserted the majority of 23 councilors of the sum of PSC, Barcelona en Comú and PP compared to the 16 that Junts and ERC wielded. The sadness is shared, although the agenda of both was very different. If the single decision of Trias to be the candidate in Barcelona was a great engine of hope for the most possible wing of Junts, despite hiding the initials of the party in the campaign and lowering the volume of the demand for independence, his victory had been everything in the formation founded by Carles Puigdemont and masked its poor result. In ERC, the pact with the former mayor was basic to polish the turn that favored pacts with secessionists after 28-M and move away from a pactist policy with the PSC, which the Republicans see as the cause of their ills.

In Barcelona, ​​the two formations parked the war for the pacts with the socialists that was lived in other municipalities and that blew up the supposed attempt to rebuild bridges between independentistas after 28-M. In Roses (Alt Empordà), for example, ERC was the list with the most votes but the socio-vergence led by the PSC prevailed. In Tortosa (Baix Ebre) it was the opposite and Junts was expelled. Battles that passed glancingly in the capital, an island where they did want to convey the idea of ​​an entente, also thinking about the general elections. From the meeting in Geneva, only the conviction remains that movements and sacrifices must be made to mobilize the demobilized secessionist voter (ERC alone lost 300,000 votes in May).

On Saturday, both parties voted for the government pact, although the arithmetic ghost of another majority always haunted. Although they had different agendas, the two parties now share the status of victims of what a veteran Junts deputy qualifies, appealing to the weight of the quote, as an “undignified move” (in historical reference to Jordi Pujol and the complaint by the Prosecutor’s Office in the Catalan Banking case). The sum of PSC, PP and Barcelona en Comú allows concepts like this to be revived. Trias, in his speech this Sunday, has revealed that Collboni offered him to divide up the mayoralty, thus showing that the fight to show the Socialists as unreliable people and with fickle principles is served.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

“Yesterday the State intervened in Barcelona, ​​applied a de facto 155. The question of stopping the independence movement of Trias was the excuse, what they do not admit is the possibility of having a city that decides, it is the triumph of docility, turning Barcelona over to the State”, Maragall assured in an interview with RAC-1.

“It is clear that we are the only reliable and safe option before a government of the PP and Vox,” says a prominent voice of the leadership of the Republicans, crushing the slogan that Junqueras and his followers have repeated since the day the electoral advance was known. . It is not just repeating propaganda, because now the phrase is also a dart for the common people. “Will the commoners now come to say that they are the useful vote?” ironically said that leader.

“For years we have seen more proximity and collaboration with someone from Unidas Podemos from Zamora than with someone from the commons of Barcelona,” laments a Republican deputy. The confrontation in the campaign with the Socialists for the generals was clear but what happened allowed the independentistas, but especially the Republicans, to take a real distance from the Catalan wing of Yolanda Díaz’s project.

Neither in Junts nor in ERC accept that the situation in Barcelona is even moderately comparable to that of Girona, where a pact of losers also raised the second most voted force – the CUP – to the mayor’s office. Hence, they do not feel that resorting to a markedly victimist discourse that denounces a Barcelona pact (according to Junqueras, “Collboni embodies the sewers”) is incoherent. In ERC there are those who believe that a forceful sanitary cordon should be made with “those of the 155″. At the moment, yes, not a movement in the pacts with the PSC that will allow ERC to govern in the Deputations of Tarragona and Lleida. Or both reject any agreement in Barcelona.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter