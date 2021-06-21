The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès (left) and the ‘expresident’ Carles Puigdemont, in Waterloo (Belgium).

All the indications indicate that the Council of Ministers will approve this Tuesday the pardons to the pro-independence leaders convicted in the trial of the you process. Before taking that final step in his bid to deflate the political conflict in Catalonia, President Pedro Sánchez will present his roadmap for the community in the new scenario this Monday in Barcelona. The head of the Government, who last week received the support of the Catalan economic and ecclesiastical world, now faces the response of society and a defiant independence movement.

The eve of Sánchez’s conference at the Liceu, entitled Reunion: a project for the future for all of SpainThe transition of a certain initial coldness in the secessionist ranks towards the granting of pardons was underlined with the intention of eliminating any personal merit of the head of the Government in the operation and blaming it on international pressure. The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg (ECHR) is about to begin to analyze the appeals of Jordi Turull, Josep Rull and Jordi Cuixart against the judgment of the Supreme Court that sent them to jail for crimes of sedition and embezzlement.

The international pressure approach, launched a week ago by another of the beneficiaries of forgiveness, Jordi Sànchez, was joined this Sunday by Oriol Junqueras and Cuixart. “The pardons are a triumph because they show some of the weaknesses of the State apparatus,” said the Republican leader in Catalunya Ràdio. “Because when the decisions that have been taken in some of these apparatuses are confronted with the European justice they will not stand the test. The State is now trying to protect itself against the abusive measures it had taken before ”.

In an interview to the digital The NationalCuixart delved into that idea, although with a more fiery rhetoric. “The pardon will be the prelude to the defeat that Spain will suffer in Europe,” said the still president of Òmnium, well remembered for mentioning that “we will do it again” in his last turn to speak in the Supreme Court.

Within the independence ranks, the conviction reigns that the court based in Strasbourg will amend the plan for the Spanish justice system and all the judicial victories in Germany and Belgium are remembered. “The court will legitimize even more that what the citizens of Catalonia did is not a crime, and on the contrary: that the only way to protect the fundamental rights condemned by the courts is by exercising them,” said Cuixart.

The challenge that Sánchez will encounter is not merely rhetorical. Junqueras avoided this Sunday referring to the fact that no member of the Government attends the Liceu. “If the government wants to do one thing [la medida de gracia], that he does it and that he stops speculating with the suffering not only of those of us in prison, but also of those affected in other judicial processes and that of the Court of Auditors, “added the Republican leader, who is serving a 13-year sentence of prison.

In the ranks of the Junts, whose highest positions met yesterday at Waterloo with the expresident Carles Puigdemont also rained criticism of Sánchez’s act, which they see merely propagandistic. The now MEP asked the head of the Spanish Government to come and explain his plan to the Parliament. “In the Liceu you can listen to opera, even do theater,” said the former president who fled justice, but it is in the Parliament “where you do politics and where you have to send messages,” said Puigdemont, reports Guillermo April. The independence movement presented at the National Theater of Catalonia, in 2017, the text of the law that gave shelter to the illegal referendum.

The organization of Sánchez’s act did not specify how many of the 300 seats at the Liceu will actually be occupied to listen to the president. The event has been designed to go beyond the influential economic world and reach other layers of society with a “more relaxed” format, as explained by the head of the Government himself last week in Barcelona.

The Government, which is trying to probe the temperature of Catalan society, will find a response in the street. At noon, the same time as the call at the Liceu, but in this case at La Rambla, the ANC and the CUP will hold separate acts of rejection. Both the entity and the political formation share, with nuances, the idea that it is a democratic “farce” and will insist on the need for an amnesty. The annulment of legal responsibility is also defended by Junqueras. “We defend amnesty, referendum and independence. If for this we are more useful being outside than inside [de prisión], it is evident that we want to be useful ”, responded the ERC leader when asked to assess the possibility of being pardoned.