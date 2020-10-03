More than four months after the elections to Parliament, the pro-independence movement has reopened the struggle for control of the Generalitat’s public media. The control commission of the Catalan Audiovisual Media Corporation (CCMA) was the scene this Friday of new reproaches from several deputies of Junts per Catalunya against the news director of TV3 and against the director Catalunya Ràdio, David Bassa and Saül Gordillo, respectively , appointed at the proposal of Esquerra Republicana, which has a different strategy from that of verbal dialectics.

“The issue is not that Ayuso and Pedro Sánchez surround themselves with a thousand flags. The issue is why TV3 considers this to be the first news item in a news program ”, proclaimed in the commission the deputy of Junts Francesc de Dalmases to censor this journalistic criterion. “It can’t be what he did yesterday [por el jueves pasado] he Poland, because the extreme right cannot be normalized and that is not humor or freedom of expression”, He added at another time to refer to a gag and, taking up Junts’ harsh criticism of 15 days ago against this program for another parody of Quim Torra declaring before the judge in shorts and flip-flops.

Shortly before, Eduard Pujol, also from Junts, expressed his displeasure against the director of Catalunya Ràdio and asked him again about what was “screeching” at the station after the departure last summer of the star journalist, Mònica Terribas. Gordillo did not respond until ERC deputy Raquel Sans asked him again. “The departure of Terribas we have exceeded with a note with the little time he gave us, because we only had 11 days to find a replacement. Now it sounds different and it sounds good ”, insisted the director of Catalunya Ràdio, who was in conflict with Terribas until she left. She also congratulated herself on the choice of Laura Rosel as director and presenter of the morning magazine, a way of reaffirming herself against Llorach, located in the orbit of Junts, who a few months ago tried unsuccessfully to dismiss her.

Beyond the verbal disputes in Parliament, the parties still do not agree to make the law passed unanimously almost a year ago a reality, which implies a return to qualified majorities and consensus to elect the government of the CCMA. The company committees and professional committees of TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio do not cease to issue notices urging the renewal of a body that only has four of its six members and of those four, three have expired.

In the midst of this panorama, Esquerra sent an email to the parliamentary groups on the 28th, proposing a meeting to renew the governing council and then start the public contest to appoint new directors of TV3 and Catalunya Radio. The television man, Vicent Sanchis, was disapproved by the Parliament in April 2017 but continues in office, like Llorach, whose resignation was demanded by the chamber on that same date.

Nothing indicates that this meeting is going to take place and rather it seems that the ERC mail aims to calm the spirits of the workers’ committees more than anything else. “I am writing to you because everything seems to indicate that the legislature will be longer than what could be expected in the month of January,” says the deputy from Esquerra in her message to justify the rush, eight months later.

“For our part, go ahead, there will be no veto. We are delighted to renew the Corporation and, if you want, we will take it to the next plenary session, ”announced PSC deputy David Pérez in the parliamentary committee. No deputy from the pro-independence groups picked up the glove, despite the fact that the deputy from Esquerra urges in his email to “find the day and time, as soon as possible.”

These apparent hurries are not shared at all by the Junts, who consider the Republican offer to be little less than a maneuver and are already satisfied with the current situation. This formation has always seen with good eyes that Sanchis and Llorach continue in office and they think that it is the best way to face the months that remain until the elections for their political interests.

At another point in his appearance, Llorach predicted that this year’s fiscal year can be closed with a deficit of one million euros, although the final figure will depend on the final revenue from advertising. The chain received last July a transfer of 15.5 million euros from the Generalitat from the funds provided by the State to fight against covid-19, after Sanchis assured that the budget situation was unsustainable due to the fall of advertising revenue. Regional television receives annually a minimum of 230 million contributions from public budgets, which in some years has reached 245 million.