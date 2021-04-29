Presentation of the candidacy of Gonçal Oliveros and Anna Boza to the elections of the Barcelona Bar Association (Icab). OLIVEROS Y BOZA PRE-APPLICATION POLICY TO ICAB PRE-APPLICATION OF OLIVEROS AND BOZ / EL PAÍS

The independence movement will try to take control of the Barcelona Bar Association (ICAB), the jewel in the crown of professional associations. The lawyer Gonçal Oliveros, a jovial and friendly man, aspires to unseat the dean Maria Eugènia Gay, who will try to revalidate the position in the elections on June 3. Oliveros rejects the sovereign label, but admits that one of his bets is for the college to rule on the violation of “fundamental rights” in Catalonia. Gay’s team, for its part, wants the ICAB to remain “neutral” in the political arena.

The deadline for submitting candidatures is May 13. Except for last-minute surprises, Maria Eugènia Gay (Barcelona, ​​1975) and Gonçal Oliveros (L’Hospitalet, 1957) are the two applicants with real possibilities of reaching the dean of an institution with a great public projection and a powerful speaker. Both maintain that they lead a “transversal” candidacy, without a defined ideological profile, and “professional”, focused on improving the working conditions of lawyers. But this effort to flee from the labels —constitutionalist versus independentist— does not hide the struggle for the direction that the ICAB should take in the next four years.

“They are two antagonistic candidacies,” highlights a veteran lawyer who knows the inside of the corporation. The independence movement has succeeded in having like-minded candidates prevail in key bodies such as the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce or the Rector’s Office of the University of Barcelona, ​​although it has failed in its attempt to preside over the Pymec employers’ association.

Oliveros takes over from Jordi Domingo, the pro-independence candidate who lost in the 2013 and 2017 elections. Domingo’s bet was to “recover the Catalanness” of the ICAB and involve the institution in the defense of the “right to decide”. In a more subtle way, Oliveros follows that path: he believes that the school should speak out when rights are violated, as, in his opinion, has happened in Catalonia regarding the procés and the imprisonment of pro-independence leaders.

Partner of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), Oliveros denies that the sovereign entity had anything to do with his candidacy. And he emphasizes that some of the members of his list – such as the disqualified judge Elpidio Silva, who now practices as a lawyer in Barcelona – are not pro-independence supporters. But many others do: among the candidates for deputies are Sergi Blázquez, president of the Drets entity – which has denounced cases of Catalanphobia – or Teresa Vallverdú. This lawyer collected signatures, in 2018, to reprove Gay for admonishing the president of the Parliament, Roger Torrent, who in an official act at the ICAB – the celebration of his patron, Sant Raimon de Penyafort – used the expression “political prisoners”, which caused the highest authorities of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia to leave the room.

That was one of the confrontations that the Catalan autumn of 2017 and the subsequent judicial journey of the you process unleashed within the school. Jordi Pina, who defends three of the leaders imprisoned by the referendum, resigned in 2019 as vice dean due to his differences with Gay. Shortly before, in an interview, the dean had stated that the application of article 155 of the Constitution in Catalonia was “inevitable”. The invitation to an event, last year, to the public prosecutor you process Javier Zaragoza, finished igniting the spirits of the sovereignists.

One of the lawyers who support, from outside, Gonçal Oliveros’ candidacy is his friend Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, deputy of Junts per Catalunya. Cuevillas was dean of the ICAB between 1997 and 2005 with a list that earned him the enthusiastic support of the constitutionalist sector. Now, on the other side of the trench, he is helping to push forward voting by mail. “He knows how to do it very well, it will be of great help,” explains a lawyer. Gonçal Oliveros’s chances of winning go through an increase in participation, traditionally low: in the past elections it did not even reach 20%.

Consulted by this newspaper, Maria Eugènia Gay’s team prefers to remain silent until the candidacies have been made official. And it refers to a video, of an institutional tone, that the dean has published on Twitter. There he speaks of a “transversal and conciliatory” team, boasts of the “challenges achieved” and calls for “unity and firmness” to achieve a second term.