The independence movement has shown this Monday its concern that the turbulent situation of national politics has effects on Catalan politics and more specifically damage the dialogue between the Government and the Generalitat in the search for a solution to the Catalan conflict. Junts has placed the decision of Pablo Iglesias to leave the Executive to compete against Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the Madrid elections as one more example of the “crisis” in Spanish politics and its political model.

The postconvergents fear that Pedro Sánchez will take advantage of the turbulent situation of politics and the electoral proximity to “put aside” the resolution of the Catalan conflict. “The dialogue is in question”, Elsa Artadi de Junts has assured. Sánchez has already shown, he said, that he is not “brave” in relation to the Catalan question and, in his opinion, not only does he not have the will to face it, but he runs the risk of “chronifying it”. Esquerra has shown his respect for Pablo Iglesias’ decision. And he has pressured the Prime Minister to “fulfill his commitments” in relation to the resolution of the conflict. These commitments, according to Marta Vilalta, spokesperson for ERC, involve resolving the conflict through dialogue, de-judicializing politics and undertaking some social measures, such as repealing the labor reform or the gag law.

ERC, in any case, has expressed itself more cautiously than Junts and has avoided assessing what consequences the departure of Pablo Iglesias from the Executive may have, since the purple leader has been one of those who has pressed the most to have him support of the independentistas. Republican sources admit that the situation of Spanish politics may affect the commitment to dialogue of the future Government.

Gabriel Rufián threatened days ago to the Government, from the platform of Congress, to withdraw its support. ERC is essential «for the governance or not of this country“, He said. Rufián snapped at the Executive that Republicans are “fed up” with him doing nothing in favor of dialogue. The pardons and the reform of the crime of sedition have tables on the table, but they have not yet materialized. Elsa Artadi has pointed out that she has always been “incredulous” with these measures. Junts also fears that Sánchez is betting on elections at the end of the year.