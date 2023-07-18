From left to right, the president of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, the general coordinator of EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi and the Republican headliner for Barcelona, ​​Gabriel Rufián, at the event in Barcelona Quique Garcia (EFE)

On the electoral night of 28-M all the alarms went off in the Catalan pro-independence parties. The municipal elections certified an incessant bleeding of votes within that bloc, after coming close to two million votes in the hard years of the process. The reconnection with his electorate was the basis for facing the new elections and, despite the fact that nobody wants to fall into defeatism, there is a certain vertigo in the final stretch. For now, everyone is conspiring to avoid public internal battles that, Esquerra Republicana and Junts per Catalunya agree, alienate voters.

In the May elections, Junts timidly recovered from the 2015 crash, when the neoconvergent space had already obtained its worst electoral result in history. The CUP left almost 50,000 votes along the way. But it was the Republicans who put a face on the debacle: one in three of their voters did not vote, some 300,000 fewer votes. The call for the electoral advance, in addition to the complexity of an election in the middle of summer, caught the secessionist formations with a changed step and with little margin to analyze in depth the reason for the demobilization.

One of the first adjustments in the speech by the ERC was to give more volume to the requests for independence unity. It is a concept that has always been used as a throwing weapon in secessionism but which, they accept in those formations, has a special value at electoral times. Junts, ERC and CUP have opposing recipes about what should be done in the Congress of Deputies but they share a diagnosis: the public image of always being on the brink or locked in their internal battles penalizes them.

Hence, beyond the expected logic of electoral confrontation, the sourer tone of other moments has been put aside to give a certain image of unity. A strategy that has managed to survive the debate on the post-electoral pacts and that had its most representative example in the attempt by Junts and ERC to form a coalition government in Barcelona. A move that failed due to the alternative pact between socialists, commoners and the PP, which justified its vote to prevent the independence movement from taking the mayoralty of the Catalan capital.

On paper, this supposed “State operation” against secessionism or the risk that Vox has the possibility of imposing its agenda against schools in Catalan, self-government or laminar social advances underpinned the campaign discourse of the independentistas. But clarity in political discourse is one thing and it is another to have an effect on electoral mobilization. Despite taking days questioning the acts on Catalan, they accept in the Republican ranks, it has only been until the municipal Executive of PP and Vox in Burriana (Castellón) vetoed publications such as Cavall Fort from the municipal library that see a certain awakening of the electorate beyond the strict limits of the party.

The large pro-independence parties have also had to deal with campaigns that advocate abstention as a protest vote. It is an idea that even came to defend the leadership of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) but that was later discarded in a vote of the affiliates. Own expresident Carles Puigdemont, who last weekend went down to the campaign arena, made his debut advocating for mobilization.

