The Catalan independence movement attends the regional elections scheduled for February 14 at its time of maximum division due to the strategic differences shown repeatedly since the failed proclamation of independence in 2017. ERC appears in all polls as the winning party , but Junts per Catalunya is willing to play all the necessary cards to remain the majority option, including public disqualifications to the negotiating bet of Oriol Junqueras’ party.

ERC won the last two general elections in Catalonia and was the most voted force in the municipal elections in Barcelona, ​​although Ada Colau retained the mayoralty. The pending issue for the Republicans remains the Generalitat and now they are convinced that they will achieve it. If so, it remains to be seen whether they will reissue the independence pact with Junts, as they have already announced, or the tripartite with Catalunya en Comú-Podem and the PSC, something that ERC denies on a daily basis and that Junts uses as an argument to disqualify them.

The result is more uncertain than ever, with less margin than three years ago for Junts, who then promised the return of Carles Puigdemont in the name of “legitimacy.” The former president is still on the run from justice in Belgium while Junqueras will spend his fourth Christmas in jail, but the Puigdemont letter it continues to be highly valued by a part of the pro-independence electorate that subscribes to the bet of “intelligent confrontation” of the expresident. Hence the coup of effect on Wednesday when it was announced that Puigdemont will be the head of the list to the Parliament, knowing that he will not return to Spain – he would be immediately arrested – nor will he take possession of his seat because he is a MEP and will not resign.

The electoral countdown is running out for Republicans and they fear that time will work against them, as indicated in the latest poll by the Generalitat’s Center for Opinion Studies (CEO), which grants them 35 seats compared to those between Junts 30 and 32 seats. A little over a month ago the survey predicted 36 or 37 parliamentarians for ERC and 28 to 30 for the Puigdemont list.

The political scientist Lluís Orriols understands that the struggle for the independence hegemony will not be cleared on February 14. “Esquerra has been trying since 2017 a long-term project, post-you process, while Junts only intends to survive and plays the coup d’état, like the Puigdemont advertisement ”, he assures. The promise to return – unfulfilled – made by the expresident In the electoral campaign three years ago, it had a very strong emotional charge on the ERC electorate, adds Orriols, “but now it has faded and it will be difficult to maintain it.”

Surely that explains why Junts does not miss the opportunity to charge ERC for supporting the General State Budgets or adopting any other measure to facilitate the governance of Spain. However, in Catalonia they continue to be partners in the Government and have conspired to go together until the elections, although during the pandemic the differences between the two have emerged publicly, to the point that the members of the ERC Government rose from a meeting in which the measures to be approved were being discussed.

Junqueras is the least moderate voice of the Republicans and does not miss an interview from the Lledoners jail to charge against the Junts strategy. “They are wrong adversary,” repeats over and over again the president of ERC, sentenced to 13 years in prison for sedition and embezzlement.

In the midst of this confrontation between the two majority forces, it remains to be seen what result the CUP achieves and which of the two harms the most. The latest CEO poll gives anti-capitalists between eight and nine seats, double their number. Choosing a roster head, Dolors Sabater, with a profile that borders on the commons, can raise your expectations.

And the other unknown is the result that PDeCAT will achieve, led by ex-counselor Àngels Chacón and which is the list that Artur Mas supports with his small mouth. The CEO grants you a seat at best.

Carles Fernández, communication consultant and press officer for the vice presidency with the Mas government, insists that “independence is not monolithic” and believes that “radicalization will lose steam in favor of more transversal options.” His prediction is that on February 15, secessionism will continue to hover around 50%.