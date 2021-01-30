The leaders condemned by the ‘procés’ Jordi Turull, Jordi Sánchez, Josep Rull and Joaquim Forn, in the act of Junts per Catalunya Martí Segura Ramoneda / Europa Press

Regardless of whether ERC, the PSC or the Junts win the Catalan elections, the possibility that the pro-independence movement will break the barrier of 50% of votes (as several polls, except the CIS, draw) raises opportunities and problems. Not only for the constitutionalist parties, but also for the supporters of secession. Junts, ERC, PDeCAT and the CUP differ on the scope of that result. This milestone will depend on participation and mobilization in elections highly conditioned by the pandemic. The Socialists launched yesterday to promote voting by mail to defeat the specter of abstention.

Junts’ candidate, Laura Borràs, said yesterday, in a ceremony in Barcelona, ​​that she will reactivate the unilateral declaration of independence (DUI) that former president Carles Puigdemont froze in 2017 if he wins the next 14-F and the vote for separatist formations exceeds the half of the total. “It will be necessary for all the actors of the independence movement to make the necessary preparations to make it effective and must culminate with the activation of the declaration of independence,” said the candidate, accompanied by the leaders of the you process Convicted and now in semi-release regime Josep Rull, Jordi Turull, Quim Forn and Jordi Sànchez.

DUI was declared illegal by the Constitutional Court in October 2017, because it implied that the Parliament assumed powers “inherent to sovereignty” that do not correspond to the Spanish institutional order. To reactivate it, therefore, would be to challenge that resolution.

The pre-campaign in Catalonia was already marked by the divergence on how to interpret the possibility, reflected in the polls, that the pro-independence movement gets more than 50% of the votes. The last one, from the Center for Opinion Studies of the Generalitat, predicts that the secessionists would win 50.8% of the votes. The CIS, however, lowered the ballots in support of the independentistas to 40% and granted the victory to Salvador Illa (PSC).

Secessionism has managed to have a majority of seats in the Parliament, but in the different elections it has not won in number of votes. In the last regional elections, in 2017, the clearly pro-independence support obtained 47.5%. The victory in votes and seats do not go hand in hand because the rural vote is overrepresented.