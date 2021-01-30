Regardless of whether ERC, the PSC or the Junts win the Catalan elections, the possibility that the pro-independence movement will break the barrier of 50% of votes (as several polls, except the CIS, draw) raises opportunities and problems. Not only for the constitutionalist parties, but also for the supporters of secession. Junts, ERC, PDeCAT and the CUP differ on the scope of that result. This milestone will depend on participation and mobilization in elections highly conditioned by the pandemic. The Socialists launched yesterday to promote voting by mail to defeat the specter of abstention.
Junts’ candidate, Laura Borràs, said yesterday, in a ceremony in Barcelona, that she will reactivate the unilateral declaration of independence (DUI) that former president Carles Puigdemont froze in 2017 if he wins the next 14-F and the vote for separatist formations exceeds the half of the total. “It will be necessary for all the actors of the independence movement to make the necessary preparations to make it effective and must culminate with the activation of the declaration of independence,” said the candidate, accompanied by the leaders of the you process Convicted and now in semi-release regime Josep Rull, Jordi Turull, Quim Forn and Jordi Sànchez.
DUI was declared illegal by the Constitutional Court in October 2017, because it implied that the Parliament assumed powers “inherent to sovereignty” that do not correspond to the Spanish institutional order. To reactivate it, therefore, would be to challenge that resolution.
The pre-campaign in Catalonia was already marked by the divergence on how to interpret the possibility, reflected in the polls, that the pro-independence movement gets more than 50% of the votes. The last one, from the Center for Opinion Studies of the Generalitat, predicts that the secessionists would win 50.8% of the votes. The CIS, however, lowered the ballots in support of the independentistas to 40% and granted the victory to Salvador Illa (PSC).
Secessionism has managed to have a majority of seats in the Parliament, but in the different elections it has not won in number of votes. In the last regional elections, in 2017, the clearly pro-independence support obtained 47.5%. The victory in votes and seats do not go hand in hand because the rural vote is overrepresented.
The Junts plan if they manage to exceed This is a proposal that collides head-on with Esquerra’s postulates, which from the response of the State against the illegal referendum, the intervention of the self-government under article 155 of the Constitution and the trial and imprisonment of the leaders of the you process He decided to park — not give up — the one-way tracks. His proposal now is to focus on gaining critical mass for the independence movement to eventually be able to force the government to accept an agreed referendum, which would also gain international acceptance. He expresident Carles Puigdemont took the opportunity yesterday to delve precisely into the paradigm shift of the Republicans and implicitly accuse them of abandoning the alleged pro-secession mandate that emerged from the illegal referendum. “Give up all hope, those on one side and those on the other, that Junts will abandon or renounce learning about what 1-O represented. Be suspicious of those who say this, ”he said at the Barcelona event. On Friday night, Marta Rovira, the general secretary of ERC escape in Belgium, referred precisely to the change in strategy as the result of “understanding and digesting” what happened in 2017. ERC sees the unilateral route as the last resort, derived from the constant refusals of the State. And, to put it into practice, he sees a need for immense support at the polls and in institutions. PDeCAT, for its part, also considers the agreed referendum as the only possibility. Instead, the CUP advocates achieving the independence of Catalonia in 2030 after a process of political “articulation and transformation”, which also includes Valencia and the Balearic Islands. The result of the 50% of pro-independence votes also depends a lot on participation. Hence yesterday, from Tarragona, the PSC candidate, Salvador Illa, advocated voting by mail in an act where President Pedro Sánchez embraced him. “The time has come to vote for change, not against anyone. Vote by mail, en masse, wait no more. Vote now to start changing the Catalonia we want. Change is possible ”, asked Illa. “Voting by mail has been the lever of change in the United States and it may also be in Catalonia,” emphasized Sánchez. The Socialists know that their good result and the possibility of victory are at stake, managing to snatch the votes from Citizens. Hence, the choice of Tarragona for the landing of the socialist caravan was not gratuitous. Inés Arrimadas’ party was the most voted in this province and in Barcelona in the 2017 elections, in which she prevailed, but according to all the polls it will suffer a significant setback on February 14. An incentive to capture those votes was precisely the signing as number two in the provincial lists of Rubén Viñuales, who until December was the spokesman for Ciutadans in the Tarragona City Council. Affiliated with the orange party since 2012, in the municipal elections of 2015 he was the candidate obtaining four councilors. A result that he reissued in 2019, behind PSC and ERC, both with seven councilors. “People know that I come from another party, and we had lost our illusion. We thought that there was no other way of doing politics other than confrontation. And yes, it exists. That form is that of the PSC and it is Salvador Illa ”, assured Viñales, in charge of opening the meeting. “We have always said that the PSOE was an open project, welcome Rubén,” Sánchez received him. “Welcome to our home”, added Illa.
The fight for the vote of Cs
This is a proposal that collides head-on with Esquerra’s postulates, which from the response of the State against the illegal referendum, the intervention of the self-government under article 155 of the Constitution and the trial and imprisonment of the leaders of the you process He decided to park — not give up — the one-way tracks. His proposal now is to focus on gaining critical mass for the independence movement to eventually be able to force the government to accept an agreed referendum, which would also gain international acceptance.
He expresident Carles Puigdemont took the opportunity yesterday to delve precisely into the paradigm shift of the Republicans and implicitly accuse them of abandoning the alleged pro-secession mandate that emerged from the illegal referendum. “Give up all hope, those on one side and those on the other, that Junts will abandon or renounce learning about what 1-O represented. Be suspicious of those who say this, ”he said at the Barcelona event. On Friday night, Marta Rovira, the general secretary of ERC escape in Belgium, referred precisely to the change in strategy as the result of “understanding and digesting” what happened in 2017.
ERC sees the unilateral route as the last resort, derived from the constant refusals of the State. And, to put it into practice, he sees a need for immense support at the polls and in institutions. PDeCAT, for its part, also considers the agreed referendum as the only possibility. Instead, the CUP advocates achieving the independence of Catalonia in 2030 after a process of political “articulation and transformation”, which also includes Valencia and the Balearic Islands.
The result of the 50% of pro-independence votes also depends a lot on participation. Hence yesterday, from Tarragona, the PSC candidate, Salvador Illa, advocated voting by mail in an act where President Pedro Sánchez embraced him. “The time has come to vote for change, not against anyone. Vote by mail, en masse, wait no more. Vote now to start changing the Catalonia we want. Change is possible ”, asked Illa. “Voting by mail has been the lever of change in the United States and it may also be in Catalonia,” emphasized Sánchez.
The Socialists know that their good result and the possibility of victory are at stake, managing to snatch the votes from Citizens. Hence, the choice of Tarragona for the landing of the socialist caravan was not gratuitous. Inés Arrimadas’ party was the most voted in this province and in Barcelona in the 2017 elections, in which she prevailed, but according to all the polls it will suffer a significant setback on February 14.
An incentive to capture those votes was precisely the signing as number two in the provincial lists of Rubén Viñuales, who until December was the spokesman for Ciutadans in the Tarragona City Council. Affiliated with the orange party since 2012, in the municipal elections of 2015 he was the candidate obtaining four councilors. A result that he reissued in 2019, behind PSC and ERC, both with seven councilors. “People know that I come from another party, and we had lost our illusion. We thought that there was no other way of doing politics other than confrontation. And yes, it exists. That form is that of the PSC and it is Salvador Illa ”, assured Viñales, in charge of opening the meeting. “We have always said that the PSOE was an open project, welcome Rubén,” Sánchez received him. “Welcome to our home”, added Illa.