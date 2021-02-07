The electoral race towards February 14 has already entered its last week, with a technical tie between JxCat, ERC and PSC, who will play the victory in the final sprint. The independentistas have held their central campaign rallies this morning. ERC has gone to Girona and JxCat, to Vic (Barcelona). The two formations, which compete head-to-head for victory, have positioned the socialist candidate as the enemy to beat and both have appealed to the useful secessionist vote to avoid a socialist victory. The independence movement has raised the tone against the former Minister of Health.

Carles Puigdemont, at the JxCat rally, has compared the PSC president to Franco. Illa boasts “of not listening to the people” when opposing a referendum, and for this he has accused him of cutting the wings of the Catalans. “A politician who treats citizens as minors cannot lead a country. Catalonia is made up of citizens with criteria and the ability to discern things ”, he assured. «This way of doing politics goes against the initiative. ‘Stay still, don’t move, because Papa Estado, who are of course they, already knows what’s good for you. It reminds me of ‘do like me and don’t get involved in politics,’ he pointed out, about what Franco used to say. According to Puigdemont, Illa and Josep Borrell, they are part of the same school and are “the visible face of a humiliation.” “Both are protagonists of a DUI: they have in common the ‘Unilateral Declaration of Incompetence’. Faced with this incompetence, which the Government is already presiding over, we need a useful vote to put away useless politics, “he said.

Laura Borràs has been clear: “This is about them or us,” said the head of the post-convergent list. JxCat stands as the only force that can guarantee an independentist government and that can avoid a tripartite and that Illa governs with the commons with the votes of Vox. “Our vote is useful,” exclaimed the nationalist candidate, so that “there is no tripartite or any government with the parties of 155, votes of which we will not accept,” he finished to differentiate himself from ERC.

ERC has also made a fiery call for mobilization, in an act in which the Republicans have had the support of Arnaldo Otegi and Ana Pontón. Esquerra has appealed to the “anti-fascist” vote. “They can only win if we are not going to vote,” said Pere Aragonès, head of the list. The message went in two directions. Appeals to the useful independent vote to defeat those of 155 and in the secessionist field to defeat JxCat. Esquerra sources acknowledge that a low turnout on February 14 benefits JxCat, which has more loyal voters. Aragonès has called for a vote to turn February 14 into a new April 14 so that there is a new Republican president who will lead Catalonia towards independence. “We don’t want to turn the page,” he warned Salvador Illa.

Junqueras has raised the appointment of next Sunday as a battle between good and “evil”, between Republicans and those of 155. “We need you, do not leave us alone,” the president of Esquerra has appealed in a very emotional rally, in the one who has proclaimed that the prisoners are “ready even to surrender” their “personal freedom for the country.” “We need you to give meaning to so many efforts,” he finished. Junqueras has called for repeating a “gigantic” victory like the one Esquerra achieved in 1936, which gave way to the amnesty of Lluís Companys.

Previously, the leader of Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, has insisted on the idea of ​​going to vote en masse to stop the extreme right. “If we don’t go, they come,” he warned. And he has warned that if the PSC can add, it will “add” with the extreme right, because its objective, he said, is to prevent Catalan secessionism from continuing to advance towards the republic. “They have no doubt, they are ready for anything,” he assured.