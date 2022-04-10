On April 5, 1992, Peru experienced the self-coup perpetrated by the now imprisoned former president Alberto Fujimori, one of the historical facts that still cause a dent within the population.

Just last Tuesday, when the 30th anniversary of this painful date was commemorated, the country faced an intense day of chaos due to the unexpected decision by President Pedro Castillo to declare a state of emergency and curfew in Lima and the neighboring port of Callao, something that has not been seen since the bloody era of terrorism that hit the country at the end of the last century, and that according to analysts will also mark national history.

That day, the streets of Lima woke up half empty, with shops closed, almost no public transport and classes suspended. Military patrols guarded avenues and strategic points in the Peruvian capital and Callao, where 10 million people live, many of whom earn their living informally, so the curfew left them without income. It is estimated that the economic losses amounted to 300 million dollars, according to the National Society of Industry.

The left-wing rural teacher, who has just served eight months in power, adopted the measure at midnight on Monday with the intention of stopping the protests that have been taking place in the country for more than a week due to the strike of transporters. who rejected the increase in fuel prices. However, the decree produced a rebound effect and thousands in Lima broke the curfew to take to the streets to demand his resignation.

For the night of that day, and despite the fact that the president removed his order seven hours earlier than planned, in Lima there was destruction and clashes that left at least 25 police officers injured in clashes with demonstrators protesting in the capital and that caused damage in the Palace of Justice and the Prosecutor’s Office.

With a worsening of the social and political crisis in the country, the protests in different regions, which have already left at least six dead, point to more instability.

And although Castillo asked for “forgiveness” saying that his decisions were misunderstood, justifying that what he was seeking was to protect the civilian population from alleged attacks that were going to take place that day, he declared on Thursday, the day the Union joined the strike. Union of Workers in Education of Peru, the state of emergency in the national road network for 30 days and restricted constitutional rights such as free transit on highways, further aggravating the situation.

“The curfew was an unconstitutional measure and became the straw that filled the camel’s back. Congress and public opinion joined the protests in rejecting Castillo’s action. It is not that the conflict has intensified, what is happening is that it has become more violent and the reason that explains this is that the Government has made the serious mistake of signing commitments that it later does not fulfill. That is the hardest part of his management, ”Víctor Caballero, adviser on social conflict resolution in Peru, tells EL TIEMPO.

According to Caballero, in these eight months of management, Castillo has signed more than 500 minutes and commitments for the execution of works and investment projects with social organizations, “something clearly impossible to fulfill.” “To date, the percentage of compliance is almost zero. The president signs minutes, establishes commitments, defines calendars and at the moment of truth does not comply because he does not have a way to execute them, and that has ended up unnerving the population”, adds the analyst.

That is why, despite the fact that the president announced that he will increase the minimum wage by 10% —the first approved in four years— starting in May, with the intention of reducing the protests, the population seems determined to want the resignation of the president. .

“Precisely those changes, which are more populist in nature, show how little the president knows about public policies and the impact they can have on the population. In Peru, the formal workforce represents only 20 or 25 percent of workers,” Andrés Calderón, a Peruvian political analyst, told this newspaper, noting that inflation accelerated in March to its highest rate in 24 years, with the probability that the strike will add to local food costs.

These are the first massive protests faced by Pedro Castillo, who was unexpectedly elected last year from a range of 18 candidates. and who assumed power alluding to his humble origins and his past as a union leader.

Now, from the other side of the strike, the president seems to have no way of containing the inflamed masses that insist on not resigning themselves to living in the midst of political and economic instability that has held back one of the countries for more than five years. with better prospects in the region.

Peru is experiencing the umpteenth crisis juncture that not only splashes the president, but also a Congress, mostly opposition, that has not stopped harassing the president.

“The Legislative has a worse popular image than that of Castillo himself and has become the main political obstacle for the Government. With a clear opposition majority, in just eight months the ruler has had to overcome two impeachment motions (for which the Parliament must have two-thirds of the votes), in addition to having been questioned on numerous occasions,” says César Campos, columnist for the Expreso newspaper.

For Campos, what happened this week is “a dramatic turning point, given that now there is more talk about a replacement of the Government and Congress.” “What we are talking about is having a general election again.”

Analysts agree that the figure of vacancy due to moral incapacity is very worn out and is not seen as a close possibility. This being the case, and if social pressure increases, the bid would be to lead to the resignation of the president. The Legislature even approved a motion on Thursday that urges Castillo to resign irrevocably “for the moral good of the nation.”

“The truth is that there is no apparent willingness to resign on the part of Castillo. In none of his speeches has he raised any insinuation of this court or even to share power by seeking a new government alliance. Rather it seems that it will resist as much as it can. Therefore, the outcome is going to be a little more traumatic than expected”, Calderón considers. For Campos, the resistance of the rural teacher will be notable, since in October there will be regional elections and with them he could form alliances with the new local authorities, which depend on public resources.

However, the expert warns of a much more catastrophic third scenario: “The possibility that we face a civil war.” “It wouldn’t be strange to think that this situation leads to the formation of different subversive groups that revive our past with the Shining Path or the Tupac Amaru Movement, which devastated Peru for 20 years.” And given that the Executive has shown great weakness in the negotiation, the economic crisis may end up spilling over.

“Castillo has yielded in everything, without realizing the inflationary effect that measures such as the reduction of the fuel tax or the acceptance of subsidies for basic necessities can have,” adds Caballero.

The scenes experienced with thousands of protesters defying the curfew and expressing their anger indicate that there is a large group of citizens who do not want Castillo – whose disapproval reaches 76 percent – to continue in the presidency. In addition to the pans that are heard from time to time in the capital, the fragility shown by the ruler seems to force his dismissal.

