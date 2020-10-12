The incumbent president of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, won the presidential elections held on Sunday, the chairman of the republican Central Election Commission Bakhtiyor Khudoerzoda said on Monday, October 12.

“Emomali Rahmon is gaining 90.92%”, – leads TASS his words.

The final turnout was 85.39%, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

For elections followed 122 international observers from the OSCE, the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, the CIS executive committee, the SCO, as well as from Russia and Uzbekistan.

According to the current legislation of Tajikistan, the president is elected for a term of seven years. The winner will be the one with more than 50% of the votes.

In addition to Rakhmon, Rustam Latifzoda from the Agrarian Party, Abdukhalim Gafforzoda from the Socialist Party, Rustam Rakhmatzoda from the Economic Reform Party and Miroj Abdulloyev from the Communist Party claimed the presidency of the country.