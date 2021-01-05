The incumbent leader of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera, won the presidential election on December 27, reports TASS…

It is noted that this was announced on January 4 by the head of the National Election Commission of the Central African Republic, Mathias Barthelemi Moruba. He noted that Touadera received an absolute majority of votes – 53.9%.

It is specified that this is a preliminary result. The results of the voting must be approved by the Constitutional Court of the Republic after considering possible appeals.

On December 27, presidential and parliamentary elections were held in the CAR. 17 candidates took part in the presidential elections. The main opponent of the current president was opposition politician Anise-Georges Dologele. UN observers followed the voting. The voter turnout was 76.3%.