The German defender of Real Madrid could not contain himself when he learned of Leganés’ victory in Montjuïc

12/16/2024



Updated at 2:12 p.m.





Antonio Rudiger He was at an advertising event for ‘OneFootball’, a German communications company, along with another of the participants, apparently a Barcelona fan.

Suddenly, the German defender real Madrid He checks his mobile phone, finds out that Barça has just lost the League match against Leganés (0-1) and reacts scandalously.

In a short video that has gone viral, Rüdiger He shows the camera the score of the aforementioned match played in Montjuïc while laughing heartily.