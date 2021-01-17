Certain snakes have developed a unique genetic trick to avoid being eaten by poisonous snakes, according to research from the University of Queensland (UQ).

Associate Professor Bryan Fry, from UQ’s Toxin Evolution Lab, said the technique worked in a similar way to the way two sides of a magnet repel each other. “The neurotoxin target in snake venom is a strongly negatively charged nerve receptor,” Fry said.

A cobras, terror among poisonous snakes.

“This has caused neurotoxins to evolve with positively charged surfaces, thus guiding them towards the neurological target to produce paralysis. But some snakes have evolved to replace a negatively charged amino acid in their receptor. by one positively charged, which means that the neurotoxin is repelled. It is an inventive genetic mutation. We have shown that this trait has evolved at least 10 times in different species of snakes“, he explains in a statement.

The trick has been developed by 10 species of snakes, from the Burmese python to the South African mole, and it dazzles scientists (DPA).

The researchers found that Burmese python, a slow-moving terrestrial species vulnerable to predation by cobras, is extremely resistant to neurotoxins. “Similarly, the south african mole snake, another slow-moving snake vulnerable to cobras, is also extremely hardy, “said Fry.

“But Asian pythons that live in trees as babies, and Australian pythons that don’t live next to neurotoxic snakes that eat snakes, they don’t have this resistance. We have long known that some species, such as the mongoose, are resistant to snake venom through a mutation that physically blocks neurotoxins, but this is the first time that a magnet effect has occurred and has been observed. It has also evolved in poisonous snakes to be resistant to its own neurotoxins in at least two occasions“he commented.

An eastern brown snake.

The discovery was made after the establishment of the University of Queensland’s new biomolecular interaction facility, the Australian Biomolecular Interaction Facility (ABIF).

“There is incredible technology at ABIF that allows us to analyze thousands of samples per day. That ease means that we can do the kind of tests that would have been science fiction before, would have been completely impossible, “said the study author.

Europa Press Agency.

