In the late 1980s, a car fan stumbled upon a premium version of the iconic Buick Grand National: the GNX (Grand National Experimental). It was a luxury car that the General Motors It was released in those years to attract speed lovers and it was a sales success.

It cost something like 29 thousand dollars and this man bought it knowing that it would be a highly prized piece that would increase in value for the interest of collectors in the future. With scarcely 90 kilometers traveled, practically nothing, the man kept it in his garage but soon after he died and the luxurious car was left in the care of his wife, who had no interest in the vehicle.

34 years passed, and the car never moved from that place, until the widow decided it was time to let him go. Eddie, an experienced in the car buying and selling business, appeared who, with a very good eye, quickly realized that he had a huge opportunity if he bought that vehicle that after some repairs could look like new.

The garage in which the car spent more than three decades.

For this restoration task, the man contacted Larry Kosilla, who on his YouTube channel has secrets about cleaning and caring for vehicles.

This is how the seats were after so many years of oblivion.

Of course, the work would not be easy at all, since after so many years the car had many problems to solve beyond the large amount of accumulated grime.

A deep cleaning in every corner of the car to bring it to life again.

The first and complex task was to move the car, which was not yet ready to be started, from Columbus (United States) to New York. Then time to open the interior and check the level of damage to the body.

The tires were dirty and the rims needed special treatment.

The trunk was obviously never opened, so it was in perfect condition. The wheels had obviously accumulated dirt and the seats and upholstery needed a repair. intense fight against spiders.

While it was undamaged, there were many spiders living inside the car.

Vacuum cleaner, cleaning products and a lot of patience were what was necessary to give a new look to the car. A secret? Before vacuuming the floor, make sure there are no small pieces that can be lost when cleaning.

After vacuuming, it was time for the water.

Inside the engine compartments, there was a little place where a … mouse had been installed. This is probably due to the dog that the original owner of the car kept in the garage where he kept it for so long.

A special preparation was used to avoid damaging the paint.

Precisely the animal was responsible for the most complex arrangement, a huge amount of scratches on the outside of the passenger door.

To give the paint a shine, they gave it a polish that left it like new.

After the first cleaning, it was now the time of washing. The man put together a preparation with a mixture of special products so that the paint of the car is not damaged and is as shiny as possible.

Little by little the car was flawless

They worked down to the smallest detail.

The car was flawless, but still needed to fix the scratches on the door. By means of a smooth polishing so as not to damage the lacquer – the cars of that time had little lacquer in their paint – the black color shone again as in its best days. The chrome rims also received a beauty treatment, and even the original tires were as shiny as when they left the factory.

The before and after polishing on the door that was punished by the dog.

And then it was time for Eddie to meet the car he had bought a few days earlier, at his best. The Buick GNX blew him away: “I can’t believe this is the same car, it got its original look again. I’d love to keep it, but I don’t have room in my garage for more cars, so I’m going to have to sell it.”

Now it was ready for its owner to come and get it.

“I’m not going to give it away anyway. Maybe I’ll sell it to a museum or someone who will show me that they are going to treat it as it deserves. It has to be very preserved“Eddie completed.

The odometer that credits the few miles that the car had traveled.

Finally a few days after the engine was fixed, it was time to start it up and give it full life again. A collector’s item that was kept too long and could now be sold at up to 150 thousand dollars. A great deal after such restoration work.

The incredible transformation of the car gave it a new value: 150 thousand dollars.