Paolo Ciavarro in Non Sono una Signora, the Alba Parietti show on Rai Due, puts on the role of Drag Queen: the 31-year-old is a beautiful trapper with pink hair and very long, sharp nails. She finally reveals herself and everyone gasps. In the clip that shows her transformation process, the former vippone makes a speech against homophobia. Not only that, as soon as he finished with the make-up and wig, he called his partner Clizia Incorvaia. The 42-year-old’s reaction is one of absolute amazement. “You are beautiful my love!”, she exclaims. Then the Sicilian, from whom the boy had his son Gabriele, remarks on her compliments to the man she also loves on social media.

The people of the web explode. Everyone on Twitter is crazy about Paolo in the Drag Queen version. Even the “glitter jury” praises him. It’s a pity that Ciavarro doesn’t pass the lip-sync competition. Beaten, Anna must reveal her true identity. The only one who guesses who she is, and thus writes her name on the slate, is Sabrina Salerno, who is partnered with Cristina D’Avena. Filippo Magnini and Mara Maionchi, on the other hand, go astray.

The son of Eleonora Giorgi and Massimo Ciavarro is happy with the experience he has just had and underlines it to Parietti. The video that explains his journey starts. Paolo is proud of having accepted: “During this experience I thought about my son, one day I’ll show him. I always say that we parents of the future must be the ones who try to improve things for a moment”.

“This experience brought out the Paolo as a child in me, the Paolo who at that age had brought out that femininity that all of us men have and who repressed it growing up – adds Ciavarro – Here I had the opportunity to bring it out, it is it was nice. I will teach my son this: the concept of normality of any sexual orientation”. Then he makes a video call to his Clizia, the woman he fell in love with at GF Vip and with whom he created his family. The influencer is pleasantly stupid: in the role of a Drag Queen it’s wonderful.