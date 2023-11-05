Florida It is one of the favorite destinations in the United States. With beautiful beaches, many entertainment offers and some of the most recognized restaurants, bars and hotels in the country. However, despite its popularity, this place has many places that few know about and are worth visiting to be dazzled by its landscapes and the activities that can be enjoyed.

According to the government of United Statesthe Florida Keys They are a great destination to take a relaxed vacation in an island environment with natural attractions, where, in addition, it is not necessary to spend a lot of money. Those who know this place and want to visit it from a different perspective should consider going to the state and national parks for swimming, hiking and kayaking.

Dageny Johnson Botanical State Park North Key Largo Hammock

This space offers the opportunity to surround yourself with nature, walking kilometers of shady trails while admiring lush landscapes of Florida. The park is home to 84 protected species of plants and animals, including wild cotton, mahogany mistletoe, and the American crocodile. It can be accessed by bicycle and find information along the way about the ecosystem, although you can also hire a guided tour.

He park It has a schedule from sunrise to sunset every day of the year. The entrance fee is US$2.50 per person, it is located at County Road 905, mile 106, Key Largo Florida.

Dageny Johnson Botanical State Park North Key Largo Hammock Photo: floridastateparks.org

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

It is the first underwater park of the USA covering approximately 70 nautical square miles and offering shallow water snorkeling tours of the United States National Marine Sanctuary. Florida Keys, They also offer canoe and kayak rentals to explore the mangrove nature trails.

You can explore the place by walking along trails, having a picnic or swimming on the beach. The visitor center has a 30,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, and campsites with full facilities for youth and groups are available.

He park It is open every day from 8 in the morning until sunset. All visitors must pay an entrance fee of US$8 per vehicle; US$2 pedestrians and cyclists; and US$4 per vehicle or motorcycle with a single occupant. It is located at Overseas Highway, mile 102.5, Key Largo Florida.

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

Indian Key Historic State Park

To this park It can only be accessed by boat or kayak. It is a great place for swimming, sunbathing and hiking. You can also see the ruins of a city that existed at the beginning of the 19th century when people in the area made a living saving ships that ran aground on local reefs. Among the activities available are fishing, picnicking, diving and wildlife viewing.

It is open from 8 in the morning until sunset every day of the year. Admission costs US$2.50 per person and its location is Offshore Island, Islamorada Florida.

Indian Key Historic State Park Photo: floridastateparks.org

Windley Key Fossil Reef Geological State Park

It allows you to experience a journey through time by exploring the ancient quarry formed by limestone or fossilized coral. This land was sold to the East Coast Railway of Florida to build Henry Flagler’s Overseas Railway in the early 20th century. Later the quarry was used until the 1960s to produce decorative pieces. Today visitors can walk along the trails to learn about its history and operation, there are also spaces to have picnics.

This place opens from 8 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon from Thursday to Monday. It has an entrance fee of US$2.50 per person and is located at 84900 Overseas Highway, Islamorada Florida.

Windley Key Fossil Reef Geological State Park Photo: floridastateparks.org

Lignumvitae Key Botanical State Park

It is a tropical island surrounded by turquoise waters where in 1919 William J. Mathenson, a chemist from Miami, built a house with a windmill to generate electricity and a cistern for rainwater. But today his refuge is a visitor center. It can only be reached via boat or kayak. You can enjoy boating, fishing, swimming, diving and hiking.

The park is open from 8 am to 4 pm Thursday through Monday. The visitor fee is US$2.50 per person and the cost for the tour is US$2 per person. It is located at 77200 Overseas Highway, Islamorada Florida.

Lignumvitae Key Botanical State Park Photo: floridastateparks.org

Long Key State Park

This place was once only reserved for rich people and big celebrities, but now anyone can afford to visit this natural paradise to watch birds, swim, kayak or relax on the shores of the beaches while gazing at the Atlantic Ocean. It has a camping area with complete facilities and pets are allowed.

The place is open from 8 am until sunset every day of the year. The cost for one person is US$4.50; two or more people US$5.50 and US$0.50 per additional person. It is located at 67400 Overseas Highway, Long Key. Florida.

Photo: floridastateparks.org

Curry Hammock State Park

This place attracts attention because it is practically virgin. It is an ideal sanctuary for experienced travelers as it provides habitat for many local and migratory species and is home to a record number of peregrine falcons each autumn. The park is made up of large areas of mangroves and seagrasses essential for the ecosystem of Florida. Among the activities offered are biking, camping, fishing, picnicking, hiking, diving, stargazing, swimming and wildlife watching.

It is open from 8 am to dusk 365 days a year. The entrance fee for one person is US$4.50; two people or more US$5.50. It is located at 56200 Overseas Highway, Marathon Florida.

Curry Hammock State Park Photo: floridastateparks.org

Bahia Honda State Park

This park offers one of the most impressive views of the Florida Keys. However, it is important to plan your visit, because due to its popularity it closes when it reaches maximum capacity in its area of ​​use, so it is recommended to arrive very early on weekends and holidays.

It is also suggested to bring your own umbrellas or rent them because the shaded areas are very limited. Among the activities that can be done are biking, bird watching, boating, camping, fishing, hiking, kayak rental, diving, stargazing and wildlife watching. They have cabins and a camping area.

It is open from 8 am to dusk every day of the year. Entry costs US$8 per vehicle. It is located at 36850 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key. Florida.

Bahia Honda State Park Photo: floridastateparks.org

Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park

This place unites the best of nature with history as it is a historical monument that houses the largest weapons building of the civil war. You can walk next to cannons and weapons to understand how the soldiers lived while defending the southeast coast of USA. Historical reenactments are held on the third weekend of each month. You can bike, bird watch, fish, picnic, hike, dive and swim.

It is open from 8 am to dusk every day of the year, the entrance fee is US$6 per vehicle and is located at 601 Howard England Way, Key West Florida.

Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park Photo: floridastateparks.org

Dry Tortugas National Park

The place is made up of seven islands where preservation is the key. This place allows visitors to see nesting seabirds, five species of turtles, sharks and an occasional crocodile, as well as fish, some of them endangered.

It offers an ecological tour to enjoy an experience full of nature, it also has space for camping, but you have to reserve in advance. It can only be accessed via ferry, boat or seaplane. The park is surrounded by the 19th-century Fort Jefferson and the Garden Key Lighthouse.