After having been one of the great promises of Mexican soccer, prior to the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Marcelo Flores now he could leave the Old Continent to play for the first time in the Mexican First Division championship with Tigres UANL.
Flowerswho has triple nationality being English, Canadian and Mexican, chose to represent the Mexican team with the illusion of playing in the World Cup, but in the end, she was left off the list of the representative who went to Qatar commanded by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.
The Arsenal youth squad aroused the interest of locals and strangers, after appearing in the Sub.18 and Sub-21 categories of the team GunnerHowever, since he was unable to make his debut with the London team, he made the decision to play on loan for a year in the 2022/23 season with the Real Oviedo of the Second Division of Spain with the aim of adding minutes, however, his time at that club went unnoticed.
At the beginning of this season, he reported again with the London team with the Under-21s, but now it seems that he will have a new adventure in Mexico by joining the San Nicolás de los Garza team.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to information from the Monterrey media, the cats would be willing to add the Mexican to their ranks to definitively close their squad for this Apertura 2023 tournament. The auriazul team has been characterized by repatriating Mexican soccer players in recent years, as well as bringing to elements of European football.
According to information from Fernando Esquivelthe team led by Robert Dante Siboldi could get the services of the juvenile at a bargain, for a price less than million euros for the little gem level that has been talked about in the last couple of years. In the Nuevo León team, the player would seek to become more active and regular, as well as make his debut in the First Division.
#incredible #sum #Marcelo #Flores #arrive #Tigres #UANL
Leave a Reply