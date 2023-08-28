Monterey and Blue Cross They will face each other this Sunday, August 27, in a match corresponding to day 6 of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League. In recent years, these two teams have starred in intense duels, but Rayados has gotten the better of these clashes.
This weekend, the Celestial Machinewho has not been able to win in the first five rounds of the season (four defeats and one draw) will seek to break a lousy streak that has when facing Monterrey in the Steel Giant.
The cement team does not have a good time when they visit Monterrey on the pitch of the BBVA Stadium. Cruz Azul has nine games, between the MX League and the league, in which they cannot score three points against the Sultana del Norte team.
The only victory that the Machine records in this stadium was recorded in the already distant 2018, in the final of the Copa MX.
In the nine games in which the Machine has not been able to win in Monterrey, Rayados has four wins and five draws. The albiazul team has a balance of 16 goals for and 10 against.
Will history repeat itself this Sunday? Or will Cruz Azul finally be able to break the losing streak in the Steel Giant?
The duel is scheduled to start at 8:05 p.m., central Mexico time.
