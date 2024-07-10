After the start of the Apertura 2024, the Xolos from Tijuana They recovered positive feelings after a very dark period under the command of Miguel Herrera, as they beat Querétaro in Corregidora and now they will seek to repeat the dose against the Chivas de Guadalajara.
Unfortunately for the recent history of the border team, the statistics do not favor them at all when they measure up to Sacred Flockhence Juan Carlos Osorio will have to deal with the present and the past for his commitment this weekend.
And it is that Chivas has taken the measure of Xolos for some years now, both at home and away, so they will be confident going into Matchday 2 of the competition, at least in terms of morale.
The story is told easily: Chivas does not know defeat against Tijuana since 2020. This is equivalent to nine consecutive games in which the Xolos have not been able to defeat Guadalajarawhether home or away.
In total, there are six victories for Chivas and three draws, in which, in addition, they have left the xoloitzcuintle without scoring on four occasions, making it a real torture for Tijuana to face the Guadalajara in the Liga MX.
All the games that Chivas has not lost vs Tijuana:
Now both clubs face each other in the Date 2 of the 2024 Openingagain at the Caliente Stadium, where the Xolos from Tijuana will receive the Chivas de Guadalajara This Friday, July 12, at 9 p.m., Central Mexico time.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#incredible #streak #Chivas #Xolos
Leave a Reply