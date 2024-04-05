We can say that Blue Cross He is currently going through a severe problem when he is visited by the Rayados de Monterrey in CDMX, since there is a streak of consecutive games in which they cannot defeat the Sultana del Norte team.
Although the last confrontation between the two clubs ended in victory for the cement producers in the BBVA Stadium by a score of 1-2, in Mexico City they do not know what victory against Striped from 2021.
It was at the Clausura 2021 when Blue Cross defeated for the last time Monterey in CDMX, at that time with the Azteca Stadium as its headquarters. The goal was scored by Roberto Alvarado, after a cross from Ignacio Rivero, one of the few names still in the cement institution.
Since then, five games have passed without Striped know the defeat in Mexico City against Blue Crossfour of them in the Liga MX and one more in Concacaf, so the team Martin Anselmi will have to shake off the recent ghosts, now at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.
In this period of games, stand out two wins by Rayados against Cruz Azul, both by a score of 1-4. In addition, an elimination in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022 and another in the Concacaf Champions Cup stands out.
For the 14th date of Closing 2024, Cruz Azul and Monterrey faces will be seen again in the CDMXa match that is scheduled for this Saturday April 6at 9:05 at night, in Central Mexico time.
It is a high intensity match, because Monterey will want to regain the top of the classification; while Blue Cross will try to re-enter the first four places in the table.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#incredible #streak #matches #losing #Rayados #CDMX