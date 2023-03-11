A small group of friends met at the house of the Cuban architect José Antonio Choy, who has organized a meeting with music and rum to receive the Spanish publisher Begoña Lobo, who has just published a beautiful collection of poems by the Cuban singer-songwriter Pedro Luís Ferrer. Begoña is visiting Havana and tells us about the upcoming presentations in Spain of poems without a book de Ferrer, whom he plans to publish another work in record-book format soon. We all admire Pedro Luis and we are glad to hear from him, and after begging for a while, Begoña lets us listen to some songs from the Bunga, his latest album, which has not yet been released and includes several songs inspired by the eastern city of Baracoa, where a thousand hardships are spent. “If you don’t eat coconut, you don’t fill up / if you don’t eat coconut, you go crazy”, says one of Pedro’s lyrics, which causes general laughter.

Choy, who was born in the city of Santiago and is in love with eastern Cuba and its fabulous stories, at one point in the meeting turns to one of the guests, Lourdes Villa, and tells the rest of us: “Don’t you do you know who she is? She is the daughter of Toitico!” she exclaims.

Nobody has any idea, so Lourdes begins to tell the story of her father, who was the son of a very humble Asturian emigrant from Cangas de Onís. Before starting her, Choy clarifies that the Orientals speak by singing and shorten the words (or eat them directly), so, for example, instead of saying “this one who is back here”, they say “tequetacatrás”.

“My dad was born in 1919. He was almost illiterate, so to get out of poverty he became a policeman. As he had a lot of charisma and was a hard worker and honest, he rose quickly and became police chief in Guantanamo, and in 1950 he was made commander in charge of the city of Santiago, the second largest in the country,” says Lourdes, who is television programmer. Choy comments that his parents met him and talked to him about him: “He was a very respected and loved man. He cleaned the city of thieves and thugs and had a reputation for being firm but fair, despite being a policeman he was not an abuser… ”.

José Miguel Villa Romero, Toitico, in white, when he was chief of the Santiago de Cuba police in the early 1950s. Family Archive

In Cuba the word “guapo” means cool, echaito pa’lante, given to smacking and easy anger. A handsome man is almost a semi-delinquent, an element of care, someone who is fond of pulling out his fists at the first opportunity and who lives by screaming and stabbing. The handsome ones “throw handsomeness” to anyone for free, just for the pleasure of fajándose, and in the East even more. “But that with Toitico I didn’t walk,” says Lourdes. “When my dad met some handsome guy who wanted a fight, he would take off his belt and gun and go in with him, one on one, not like a policeman, wow.”

Toitico’s real name was José Miguel Villa Romero and Toitico’s nickname was given to him when he was police chief of Santiago. “No one knows exactly what the true anecdote is, but it is said that one day he went to raid a brothel and one of the clients came out, listen, I am the son of a senator, the other was a well-known landowner, another guy but he was related to a priest… He got angry and said: ‘Toiticos go inside’, and it stayed with him.

“Toitico”, laughs Choy, who adds: “Whereeveryone arrived, they stood firm. It was so popular that even the Matamoros trio wrote a song for it.”

As? Have we heard correctly? Given the general disbelief, Choy grows up and search on youtube and on Spotify. And there appears the guaracha toiticorecorded by the Matamoros group at the beginning of the fifties for RCA Victor!.

Single disc of ‘Toitico’, by the Matamoros trio, released at the beginning of the fifties by RCA Victor.

We put it on immediately, and genius appears, the wonder of Cuba. The song begins with the sound of shouting and a tumultuous fight and then the Matamoros begin to sing: “Gentlemen, gentlemen / you have to reason / that Toitico is coming / and the fight ends / and the tantrum ends / and avoid problems”. The melody advances and one of those choruses from the old traditional Cuban trova arrives that ends with one: “I don’t believe in handsome men / my name is Toitico / in the East there are handsome men / Toitico is more handsome”. The song ends as it begins, with the sound of a fight between several people, and above it a voice that orders: “Let’s see, silence, you, you, you, that one too, toiticos, pa’lante”.

We play it over and over again, we can’t stop, it’s like a mantra. So we ask Lourdes to give us the full story. She says that her mother, Magda Soberón Dehesa, Toitico’s widow, is in perfect head and that there is no problem in visiting her at her house.

Magda lives in a nice apartment in Old Havana, she is 92 years old and enviable lucidity. Her smile fills everything, and when she talks about her husband, even more. “Since I met him, he hasn’t let go of me.” It turns out that Magda (Guantánamo, 1930) was a well-class lady and a very beautiful woman when Toitico greeted her for the first time when she was 18 years old. At first her parents were against it, but Toitico had a way with people and he won them over. A year later, in 1949, they got married. They had three children, Pepín, who is a sculptor, Magda, a piano teacher, and Lourdes. Remember that on March 10, 1952, the same day that Fulgencio Batista carried out a coup on the eve of an election in Cuba, Toitico resigned as police chief. “After handing over the uniform and weapons, he bought a truck and began selling sausages, hams, and other merchandise through Santiago warehouses. Since everyone knew him, he did very well ”.

Standing, from left to right, Magda, José and Lourdes Villa Soberón, children of Toitico. Seated, Magda Soberón, Toitico’s widow, and her granddaughter Lizzie. Hector Garrido

But on July 26, 1953, Fidel Castro and a group of young revolutionaries stormed the Moncada barracks, and that same day Toitico was arrested. “Since he had resigned when the coup took place, they thought he was involved in the insurrection in Santiago, although it was not true,” says Lourdes. On the day of his arrest, Toitico was imprisoned in the same cell as Abel Santamaría, one of the leaders of the Moncada assault, and saw how Abel was taken out of his cell and a soldier stuck a bayonet in his eye, before killing him. He was detained for several months with the Moncadistas, and was brought to trial along with Fidel and his group (a process in which Castro made his famous plea “History will absolve me”), but in the end he was released because he had nothing to do with them. uprising.

“But since then things got bad, they harassed him a lot, and we moved to Guantanamo,” says Magda. Toitico’s widow smiles again. “There he became a representative of Pepsi Cola, and since everyone loved him they bought from him and in a short time Coca Cola sank in Guantánamo.” When the guerrillas began in the Sierra Maestra at the end of the fifties, Toitico began to be screwed over again and the family decided to put land in the middle. The triumph of the 1959 revolution caught them in Spain, and Toitico returned immediately. He continued with his Pepsi Cola business until the nationalizations of the North American companies arrived in the sixties, and José Miguel Villa stayed working as a driver in the new revolutionary soft drink company, and there he retired after falling ill. The eldest son, Pepín, went on a scholarship to study at art schools in Havana, and in the end the whole family moved to the capital, where Toitico died in the eighties.

Lourdes and Pepín, who is a respected artist in Cuba and famous for his bronze sculptures that adorn various public spaces in Havana, such as that of John Lennon in a park in El Vedado, tell them that their father always told them that he was a friend from the Matamoros and that they made him a song, but no one in the family believed it. “We thought they were his fantasies, but three years ago Choy found the song by chance and called us,” says Liszzie, Toitico’s granddaughter and owner of a palate located on a central avenue in the capital. That day the whole family and the architect had a party in the restaurant.

Toitico in an image from 1950, with his newborn son Pepín. Family Archive

Lourdes is moved by remembering her father. “In the midst of the crisis of the Special Period, in the nineties, I had to go to Guantánamo for work and I went to stay at the Martí hotel. It was summer and it was very hot. The receptionist was an elderly man and he told me that there were no rooms with cooling, only with a fan. When he asked me my information and last name, the man was surprised. He told me that there was a famous police chief in the city who had the same last name, Villa. When I told him that he was my dad, an air-conditioned room immediately appeared ”. She tells it, and she sighs that one day Toitico’s story will be known.