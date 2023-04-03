The incredible story of the woman who discovered she had two vaginas

After discovering she has two vaginas, an Australian woman has decided to “exploit” this rare condition to separate work from private life.

The protagonist of the incredible story is Evely Miller, a 31-year-old who was diagnosed with the didelphic uterus in 2011. After a period of difficulty, the woman gained self-awareness and decided to undertake the work of an escort.

He has now moved his activities to OnlyFans and PornHub where he earns up to $12,000 a week.

“OnlyFans has helped me finally embrace my condition. Creating content and having people complexly fascinated by my condition is really great,” said Evelyn.

The woman said she realized that something was wrong already in 2005. Then, in 2011 the diagnosis arrived: didelphi uterus. In addition to two uteruses, in fact, Evelyn also has two cervices, two vaginas and two sets of ovaries.

Since this pathology can cause infertility, the woman feared that she would not be able to have children. Evelyn, on the other hand, has become the mother of two children, Andrew, 20 months, and Georgia, eight months, born from her union with her husband Tom.

“I have a vagina for work and another for private life,” said the 31-year-old, who has had success thanks to OnlyFans.

“People are really curious – they love the fact that I have two vaginas. The platform gave me the opportunity to raise awareness about the didelphic uterus. Many women send me messages about their condition and their difficulties. I’m really grateful to see someone be so open about it. Some are unable to have children. I think I was very lucky,” she added.